Coronavirus THL’s Nohynek: Children under 65 may receive Astra Zeneca if they wish

No final decisions have yet been taken. The national vaccination expert group will meet again next week to consider Finland’s vaccination program.

Surplus Astra Zeneca vaccines could potentially be given to people under the age of 65, says a chief physician at the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Hanna Nohynek To HS.

The same is already being done in Australia, for example, where the recommended age limit for Astra Zeneca is 50 years. However, people under the age of 50 can get the Astra Zeneca vaccine if they wish.

According to Nohynek, the issue has been discussed in the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR), but a final decision has not yet been made. The expert group will meet to discuss the issue and other factors affecting the progress of the vaccination program next week.

“I wouldn’t rule this out completely. After all, these are precautionary recommendations that are not entirely absolute. It is quite new to us that a person should be able to choose his own vaccine. It still needs to be reported. ”

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio At a press conference at THL, Fimea and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health on Wednesday, a total of about 1.2 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine are coming to Finland by the end of June.

“So Astra Zeneca is left over,” Kontio said.

THL Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine is still not given to people under 65 for the time being. The approach is based on the precautionary principle, as very rare blood clotting disorders have been reported in Europe with those vaccinated with Astra Zeneca.

The European Medicines Agency Ema considers it possible that the side effect is related to Astra Zeneca.

According to Nohynek, THL’s decision to continue using Astra Zeneca’s vaccine will slow down Finland’s vaccination rate “somewhat”.

“At least so far, the delay is not significant. We are talking about a few weeks, not so many months, ”says Nohynek.

THL’s Kontio said at a press conference on Wednesday that the vaccine program will be delayed at its worst by August.

“This is not just an Astra Zeneca issue, it’s also a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, because unlike what we thought on Tuesday morning, it’s not coming to us,” Kontio said.

American Deliveries of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Europe were previously suspended due to suspected thrombosis.

Finland also had to receive the first batch of 20,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, but THL’s Kontio stated on Tuesdaythat vaccines do not come to Finland.

“It also affects how much we get more Pfizer-Biontech and Moderna vaccines. This is an ever-moving palette, ”says Nohynek.

Pfizer-Biontech previously announced that it would bring forward the delivery of about 50 million doses of vaccine to the EU. However, according to Nohynek, it is not yet known how the earlier delivery will affect the vaccines available in Finland.

In Finland has been aiming for 70% vaccination coverage during the summer. Achieving this goal would mean that primary working-age people should be vaccinated after Labor Day.

“This is also affected by how many people over the age of 65 want to get the Astra Zeneca vaccine. If many refuse, it will prolong the achievement of that goal, ”says Nohynek.