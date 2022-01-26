Coronavirus THL’s CEO Yle: A digital vaccination certificate should be prepared in Finland, which could also be used as a vaccination passport

Information about the coronavirus contracted would not appear on the vaccination certificate.

Health and the Director General of the Department of Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta recommends that a digital vaccination certificate be prepared in Finland to replace the current corona passport. Tar Grave spoke about it on Wednesday night In Yle’s A-Studio.

According to Tarahauda, ​​the digital vaccination certificate would include other vaccinations in addition to corona vaccines, and the certificate could be used, for example, in tourism. Information about the coronavirus contracted would not appear on the vaccination certificate.

“This could be a bit like digitizing a cardboard vaccination certificate. Preparations could start now, and the certificate could be accompanied by an interest rate vaccination passport option, ”said Tar Grave.

THL’s position is that a similar passport should still be kept on ice in the current epidemic.

MTV News THL considers that the issuance of a corona passport based on testing is no longer an effective means of preventing serious infections.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health requested MTV News in January, THL issued an opinion on a possible change in the national use of the EU digital corona certificate. In the assessment seen by MTV News, THL suggests that a third dose of corona vaccine would gradually be required in the corona certificate.

Two corona vaccinations, a certificate of coronary heart disease or a negative corona test result entitle the holder to a decommissioned corona passport, the EU corona certificate.

Government said last week that the corona passport on the ice seal is due to be reintroduced in mid – February, but it could no longer circumvent the restrictions. At the same time, the government introduced the idea of ​​a vaccine passport.

“The aim is to move to a model where the corona passport would be a stand-alone tool and not an alternative to restrictions. Preparatory work is still underway on whether to move from a corona passport to a vaccine passport,” said the Prime Minister. Sanna Marin (sd).

Marin also noted that there are legal challenges to the vaccine passport.

One of the problems would be how the vaccination passport would work for those with coronary heart disease who have not received an official test result for their infection.

Head of the Safety and Health Department of STM Taneli Puumalainen estimates To HSit is not possible, for reasons of equality and inclusion, to require three doses of vaccination in the passport when only less than half of the adults have been able to receive the third vaccination.