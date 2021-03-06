Coronavirus THL’s CEO Tervahauta Yle: June would be better for the municipal elections than April, Finland is on its way to the third epidemic peak

Protection of at-risk groups and advances in treatment have kept mortality low, although infections have increased.

New Due to the virus transformation, Finland is heading towards the third peak of the epidemic, said the Director General of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta Mightily In the morning. However, Finland’s epidemic peaks have remained modest by international standards.

However, mortality has not increased at the pace of spring infections, and Tervahauta gives credit for two things.

“Risk groups are protected and they are well protected. In addition, they have been taught to treat: when a person at risk or an elderly person develops severe symptoms, they know how to respond better than before, ”says Tervahauta.

According to him, June would be a better time for the municipal elections from the point of view of health safety, and then not as strict arrangements would be needed as in April. Politicians have also asked the THL for views on what stage the epidemic might be in April, June or fall.

“I don’t think this is the only basis on which a decision is made. They will certainly make an overall judgment, ”but we have produced data for that.

Later on Saturday the parties, together with the Ministry of Justice, decided postpone the municipal elections to be held on 13 June.

When asked The tar grave was welcomed by the President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö thoughts that the exceptional circumstances could have been in place except last summer.

“Perhaps, if the exceptional circumstances had been in place and the provisions of the Emergency Preparedness Act could have been introduced according to what was needed, it could have supplemented the toolbox that was now deficient. This second route did not really lead to a result, ”Tervahauta said.

According to him, the production of the Russian Sputnik vaccine in Finland will not help this spring’s emergency, because it will take time to start production. President Tarja Halonen Earlier this week, Russia said it had provided Finland with vaccine manufacturing technology.

“It came a bit off the beaten track, but all such goals need to be explored. In the future, Finland should consider, either alone or as a joint Nordic project, that it would have the capacity to produce vaccines, when it has now been seen that these matches are not enough everywhere, ”Tervahauta estimates.

Finally, Tervahaud was asked whether THL recommended imposing movement restrictions.

“At least strongly recommends that they be considered.”