Coronavirus THL: Using a mask alone is not the key to fighting coronavirus

Maskin the aim is to prevent the wider exclusion of society as the epidemic worsens. This is the chief physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Taneli Puumalainen according to the goal.

“Of course it is a goal, but it will be very difficult to assess whether it will succeed at this stage,” Puumalainen said at a press conference on THL and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s (STM) coronavirus control measures on Thursday.

Puumalainen reminded that in many European countries, masks have been used very extensively for months, and yet the disease situation is getting worse.

“The mask alone will certainly not solve this situation, but it can be a very useful and necessary additional help,” Puumalainen said.

Monitoring information there is no question about how many Finns wear a mask and whether the use of a mask has become widespread.

“My own observations in the Helsinki metropolitan area suggest that the use of masks has gradually become more common. This is a very good thing, ”said Puumalainen.

According to Puumalainen, more communication about the use of masks is still needed.

“In workplaces, offices and various events, there is a need for dialogue with customers that the use of masks is recommended,” said Puumalainen.

STM last week, conducted a survey of hospital districts asking how the regions view the coronavirus situation and what measures are planned to be taken.

It was a leader Tuija Kumpulainen according to the “wake-up survey”.

“On the other hand, we taught the field in the spring that control is done centrally. It will be a while before the regions take on their own role again in a matter where there are no old operating models, ”Kumpulainen said.

At the beginning or beginning of the epidemic, there are six hospital districts: Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS), Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme, Southern Savonia, Central Finland and Northern Savonia.

Twelve hospital districts estimated to be at baseline, three did not respond. Only two of the areas had no new cases identified.

Cases of infection in about half the source of infection remained unclear. In the HUS area, the source of infection remained unidentified in two of the three cases.

In much of the country, the number of cases is still small. In the area of ​​ten hospital districts, the incidence in the last week was less than four per 100,000 inhabitants.

As measures, the hospital districts planned to introduce a mask recommendation, a telework recommendation, and the organization of remote training and meetings as the epidemic worsened. These have already been introduced in areas of the accelerating epidemic.

Other means the regions considered comprehensive testing, safety guidelines for tourism, information, and allowing visits only by security measures. The cancellation of mass events was to be recommended.

“The range of means is good as such, but how these are actually implemented in the areas still needs to be done,” Kumpulainen estimates.

Kumpulainen emphasized that it is possible to return from the level of the acceleration phase to the baseline level when sufficient measures are taken.

For the citizen It can seem confusing to communicate different recommendations in different places.

“It’s confusing when you read national journals and follow national decision-making and then still have to follow regional recommendations. We are trying to clarify this jungle, ”said Kumpulainen.

According to Kumpulainen, local communication is key. Small clusters have been regionally funded.

“This work must be actively continued so that we are not in the spread phase in different parts of the country,” Kumpulainen emphasized.

THL: n the mask recommendation at the basic level is valid throughout the country. The basic recommendation means that the mask should be used, for example, in public transport and entry situations, as well as when applying for a test.

According to Puumalainen, in areas of an accelerating epidemic, it is necessary to extend the mask recommendation to all interiors where there is a risk that the safety gap cannot be maintained.

“If we go to the spreading stage, the mask will be introduced more widely,” Puumalainen predicts.

Hospital- and the need for intensive care in patients with coronavirus remains low.

However, according to Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulk, STM’s Strategy Director, the need for treatment is growing all the time.

“Predictions of need for care are slowly but surely rising. Examples from other countries show that this may be the case for us as well, ”said STM’s Chief Strategy Officer Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki.

The incidence rate in Finland is now about 20. According to Voipio-Pulk’s estimate, it is precisely the increase in the incidence rate and the declining traceability that are worrying signs that the epidemic is accelerating.