Coronavirus THL: Under 12s no longer need corona test for flu symptoms alone

Just flu symptoms are no longer a reason for children under 12 to go for a corona test.

On Monday, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) updated its recommendations on coronavirus testing in children.

The THL recommends that a child under 12 be taken for a coronavirus test if he or she has symptoms and is known to have been exposed to a laboratory-confirmed coronary event in the previous two weeks.

In addition, the test should be taken if a child under the age of 12 has symptoms and there are unvaccinated people over the age of 16 or people with defective immunity to the corona in the family.

The THL also recommends that the test be performed if the doctor treating the child deems it necessary.

Unvaccinated and symptomatic people over 12 years of age should always be tested if they have symptoms consistent with a coronavirus infection.

However, if you have flu symptoms, you should stay at home and not go to school or kindergarten, THL recommends.

“Mild symptoms may well be left to follow at home without testing. The symptoms are mild when the child is refreshed and able to play, even if he or she has a runny nose, fever or cough, for example. However, contacts outside the family should be avoided until the symptoms have clearly alleviated, ”THL’s chief physician Emmi Sarvikivi says in a press release.

The child can return to early childhood education or school when the symptoms are clearly relieved

A child can return to early childhood education or school when he or she is clearly recovering, even if the symptoms have not yet completely subsided. As with other respiratory symptoms, the infectivity of the corona begins to decrease as the symptoms ease.

THL also updated its guidelines on the definition of Korona exposures in schools, colleges and early childhood education on Monday

In early childhood education, school and educational institutions, a stay in the same classroom or similar space is not automatically considered as exposure for the whole group. In these situations, the actual exposed persons, ie those with whom the coronavirus infected person has actually been in close contact, are identified.

“In the past, whole classes or groups have been placed in schools for quarantine in exposure situations based on the precautionary principle. However, the risk of infection in schools has proven to be small, ”says Sarvikivi.

According to him, in the academic year 2020–2021, only 1.9 percent of those exposed to more than 95,000 people in early childhood education, school or educational institutions became infected.

It is not usually necessary to consider others in the same room as exposed, for example due to the order of sitting.