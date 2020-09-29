Coronavirus THL: There is a severe epidemic of autumn and winter ahead

Rapid and effective local control measures have been successful in Mikkeli and Kuhmo. THL is pursuing similar actions elsewhere.

In Finland is facing a difficult autumn and winter with a coronavirus epidemic. This is the assessment of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) at its press conference on Tuesday.

“There is already quite a lot of virus circulating in the Helsinki metropolitan area and the epidemic is accelerating in the Hus district,” said the director of health security. Mika Salminen.

Statistics updated on Tuesday show that 149 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Finland. Half of them have been found in the Helsinki metropolitan area and about a third in Helsinki.

“Development is worrying. Autumn is just beginning and winter is coming, and these seasons are a time of respiratory infections, ”Salminen said.

According to Salminen, the good thing is that the majority of those who have become ill have improved. In the case of infection, the largest group in August-September was young adults aged 20–29.

THL is concerned that the epidemic will progress from the acceleration phase to the spread phase, allowing the disease to spread more widely in the population.

“We don’t want to get into the spread phase. This will make it more difficult to take control measures and will have to move to more effective measures. The concern is that the capacity of medical care is being exceeded, ”said Salminen.

Taneli Puumalainen, Chief Physician of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) (left) and Mika Salminen, Director, at a press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday.­

Salmisen it is now essential that local decision-makers consider measures to combat it. Good examples of local virus stops have already been obtained during the early autumn in Mikkeli and Kuhmo.

On Tuesday, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa recommended the use of a face mask to all 15-year-olds in all city services whenever close contacts cannot be avoided.

The number of cases in the EU clearly exceeds last spring’s peak. In the spring, however, the number of deaths from the disease was quite high relative to the current situation.

“It’s about young people getting infected and extensive testing will find a much bigger part of the cases than in the spring,” Salminen described.

He stressed that the disease is still serious and the risk of infection must be taken seriously no matter what your age.

In Finland nearly 10,000 coronavirus infections have been identified to date. The incidence is currently about 20 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The number of tests in Finland will soon exceed one million. Approximately 976,000 samples have now been taken.

Chief Physician of THL Taneli Puumalainen reminded that the situation in Finland is very different in different regions and therefore the means of control must also be different.

“Unfortunately, infections in the Hus area spread in a wide variety of situations. They are not necessarily related to known chains of infection or situations where one would be careful, ”said Puumalainen.

Woody emphasized the need for distance, hand hygiene, mask use and the avoidance of high-risk situations in the area.

These situations can be, for example, night and night life situations where you are close together, raise your voice and move in a crowded way.

Government ponders there are currently restrictions on the customer locations and opening hours of food stores.

“I encourage participation in student parties, but it is worth considering whether they can be organized virtually or in such a way that safety distances remain,” Puumalainen said.

THL: n Chief Information Officer Pekka Rissanen expressed concern that the health care debt incurred during the early part of the year will remain and increase as it prepares for a worsening epidemic.

“Demand pressure on services is shifting and increasing as queues lengthen. The use of public primary health care has remained at two-thirds of the previous level, and preparations must be made for dismantling the queues, ”said Rissanen.

Urgent treatment was reduced after the epidemic began in the spring. According to THL, in some services, non-urgent care was also canceled too early.

This was the case, for example, in maternity and child health clinics and school and student health care. Visits have not been replaced by remote visits.

“The use of services has not returned to the level at the beginning of the year. There is a danger that children will not be vaccinated and the elderly will not be cared for, ”said Rissanen.

Rissanen also warned that a wave of unemployment could follow the wave of layoffs.

“Hopefully we can keep society open and avoid large-scale impacts on the economy.”