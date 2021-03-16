Coronavirus THL: There has been no increase in risk with Astra Zeneca vaccine – Fimea chief physician says there are no medical grounds for discontinuation

Several European countries have suspended the administration of Astra Zeneca as a precautionary measure.

In Finland so far, there has been no increase in the risk of side effects from the Astra Zeneca vaccine, says the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). According to THL, Finland is awaiting the European Medicines Agency’s Ema policy on the use of the vaccine and will react sensitively to it.

So far, the mother has not recommended stopping Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine.

Several European countries have so far suspended Astra Zeneca as a precautionary measure because they suspect it will cause blood clots and possibly other serious sequelae.

Sweden, among others decided on Tuesday discontinue use of the vaccine.

Chief Physician of the Finnish Pharmaceutical Safety and Development Center Fimea Maija Kaukonen emphasizes to the HS that the Authority has the right to suspend the use of a medicinal product for safety reasons. It automatically leads to a process in Ema where the efficacy and safety of the entire drug is questioned.

Kaukonen estimates that Ema will give at least a preliminary recommendation on the use of the vaccine on Thursday.

Kaukonen according to the Eman process, it is assessed whether the vaccine has a cause-and-effect relationship with blood clots.

“We don’t know that yet, and the purpose of the process is precisely to investigate this matter,” Kaukonen says.

If studies show a cause-and-effect relationship between the vaccine and blood clots, the key question, according to Kaukonen, is whether the relationship applies to all groups of people.

“In other words, is the risk increased, for example, in young, elderly or patients with a certain disease.”

According to Kaukonen, if Finland ends up discontinuing the use of Astra Zeneca at some point, the reasons are not primarily medical.

“I base my view largely on the fact that 11 million doses of vaccine have been distributed in Britain, and no such signal (between vaccine and blood clot) has been detected there. In addition, there is no indication of an increased risk of blood clots in Finland, ”he says.