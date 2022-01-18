Coronavirus THL: The Standby Act should be in force by the end of March, if enacted

“The introduction of powers is epidemiologically justified to regulate the entire territory of the nation,” THL writes in a statement.

Health and according to the Department of Welfare (THL), the powers of the Emergency Preparedness Act should remain in effect until March 31, 2022, if its introduction is deemed necessary.

According to THL, the law should be in place for as long as “the ability of the service system to function in the event of a worsening disease can be safeguarded”.

This THL said in a statement issued by THL on Tuesday to a government that has tentatively prepared a contingency law. The Board is currently negotiating corona measures at the Estate House.

There are no decisions on the introduction of a stand-by law. Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said Tuesday that, to his knowledge, the introduction of the emergency law has not been proposed and will not be presented at least on Tuesday.

The introduction of the Emergency Preparedness Act depends very much on the ability of hospitals filled by coronary patients to perform their duties. The government will therefore consider a contingency law if hospital districts so request. This is not known to have happened yet.

THL does not comment on the legal details of the law.

According to THL, the key would be to introduce clauses that relax the obligations regarding time limits and staff numbers for access to care.

It is precisely these clauses that THL is proposing that the Standby Act would introduce.