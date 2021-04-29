Coronavirus THL: The need for hospital care has not decreased in line with the number of infections, the Indian virus variant found in Finland may be more contagious than the basic form

According to THL, not much is yet known about the Indian virus variant found in Finland. “There is no evidence that it could circumvent the protection provided by the vaccine,” Chief Physician Otto Helve said.

In Finland three cases of the so-called Indian variant of the coronavirus, i.e. the B.1.617 variant, have been identified. The matter was reported by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) in their corona situation report on Thursday.

Chief Physician of THL Otto Helve said three cases were found in samples taken during March.

“We don’t know much about the Indian variant yet. It is possible that the infectivity of the variant is somewhat higher, but there is no evidence that it could circumvent the protection provided by the vaccine, ”said Helve.

According to Helve, the Indian variant is not on the list of worrying coronavirus variants maintained by the World Health Organization. Due to the small number of cases, THL does not know in which regions samples containing the variant have been administered.

In Finland Infection rates have been declining considerably for several weeks, despite the fact that the more contagious British variant of the original virus is the most common virus variant found in Finland.

“When vigorously taken to curb, the epidemic will shrink despite the variant,” said STM’s Chief Strategy Officer. Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki at the press conference.

The need for coronavirus-related hospitalization has declined since early April, but the rate of decline has slowed. According to Voipio-Pulk, the number of new hospital stays is forecast to remain reasonably high. In the last week, 150 patients were admitted to hospital and 17 new patients to intensive care.

Voipio-Pulkki said that it is necessary to find out why the load of hospital care does not decrease at the same rate as the number of infections.

In March, the need for coronavirus-related intensive care was higher on a monthly basis than at any time during the pandemic. In March, a total of 151 patients received intensive care. To date, a total of 767 corona patients have been treated in intensive care units in Finland.

In Helsinki a relative decline in intra-family infections has been observed over the past week. At the same time, other social contacts have been relatively highlighted as sources of infection. According to Voipio-Pulk, this shows the need to take care of safety intervals and the use of masks in close contact with unknown or infrequently met persons.

Most infections occur among young adults. More than 80 percent of infections are currently diagnosed in people under the age of 50. At the press conference, the authorities urged the warriors to keep their distance from the fellow partyers also outdoors.

“There have been infections in groups of friends, private events and social facilities in the workplace. Even when you are outdoors for a long time and closely together, infection chains can start, ”said Voipio-Pulkki.

Director of STM Pasi Pohjolan according to the action in the coming weeks will have a major impact on how the restrictive measures can be lifted by the summer.

“If we can now prevent the spread of infections and make this good development continue, it is likely that the effects of seasonality and vaccination will help keep the incidence of summer quite low,” said Pohjola.

Pohjola appealed to the regional authorities to comply with STM’s action plan for the phasing out of restrictions. According to Pohjola, in a situation where an average of more than 200 daily infections are reported, there is a significant risk of the epidemic situation deteriorating if social contacts increase suddenly.