Coronavirus THL: The Finnish authorities have no plans to take more stringent measures to prevent the spread of interest rate swaps

Based on the positive corona samples analyzed in Huslab, new coronavirus variants have not started to spread in Finland. According to THL, the carriers of the corona conversion who returned to Finland during Christmas do not have a significant risk of further spread.

Finland The authorities do not plan to take more stringent measures to prevent the spread of virus variants detected in Finland.

A research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) spoke about the matter Hannu Kiviranta Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and THL in Tuesday’s coronavirus review.

“The measures in place at the border are sufficient in that respect if the recommendations and guidelines are followed,” Kiviranta said.

Kiviranta tells HS that there are many reasons behind the decision. For example, no prevalent coronavirus variants have been identified in Finland, and only about two hundred of the sequences studied in Finland have been completed. In addition, according to Kiviranta, the infection chains of the three coronavirus variants found in Finland have been severed, and no sharp rise in cases has occurred during Christmas. The British variant has also not been found to increase mortality or intensive care rates in the UK.

“If clusters of infection appear in Finland that are revealed to be caused by the variant, it may very quickly cause tightening measures.”

However, these measures would be the responsibility of the municipalities, coordinated by the hospital districts. According to Kiviranta, there is no difference in action between viral variants.

Kiviranta presented the current measures and recommendations at a press conference on Tuesday.

On 20 December, the THL issued an opinion to the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency on the suspension of passenger flights to the United Kingdom in order to prevent the spread of the virus variant. The suspension is valid until January 4. Senior physician Taneli Puumalainen THL said at the event that THL and STM are considering a possible extension of the no-fly zone this week.

On 21 December, THL, for its part, announced that those who came to Finland from Britain and South Africa on or after 7 December were recommended to apply for a corona test, whether they had symptoms or not.

THL’s research professor Hannu Kiviranta at a press conference on the corona situation on December 29.­

For everyone Passengers arriving in Finland from high-risk countries are recommended either a ten-day voluntary quarantine, which ends if the passenger is asymptomatic, or a corona test in either the country of origin or Helsinki-Vantaa.

It is recommended that the passenger wait for the result in voluntary quarantine for three days. If the result is negative, the passenger is recommended to go for another test. If it is also negative, he can give up voluntary quarantine. There are also recommendations exceptions depending on, among other things, the length of stay in Finland.

However, the practice was intensified on 23 December at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport for those arriving from Great Britain and South Africa. Now, in the context of a border check, it is determined whether the person has resided in either of these countries. At the field, the passenger is guided to the test, and contact information and the residence in Finland are collected from him.

THL then informs the municipalities about the tourists who have arrived from that country. The municipality must contact the passenger and arrange for a second test no earlier than 72 hours after the test at the airport. If the result is positive, the passenger’s close circle is also tested.

Also strategy director Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki STM emphasized that there was preliminary evidence of a more sensitive spread of viral variants and that restrictions and recommendations should therefore be strictly adhered to.

“We have every reason to be especially careful now to control the whole epidemic,” Voipio-Pulkki said.

“We do not have any specific tricks with which we would react to the new virus mutation in a different way than the virus we have had in Finland since the spring.”

STM and THL on Monday, together with the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), announced that three to Finland on 18–19. A passenger who returned in December has been diagnosed with an infection caused by a modified coronavirus. THL’s Puumalainen said at the press conference that the passengers are Finns.

Two of them were found to be infected with a new virus line that had recently spread in Britain, and one was found to be infected with a virus variant found in South Africa.

“Passengers are quarantined. Their close circle is known and they have been sampled. There is no significant risk of further spread in these cases, ”Puumalainen said.

Britannian the conversion was first observed as early as September, and it is believed to have spread in the country for months. Now a significant proportion of coronavirus infections in Britain are a new variant. Under Christmas, the country tightened domestic restrictions. The same has been done in South Africa.

Professor of Zoonotic Virology Olli Vapalahti The University of Helsinki told HS on Monday that those infected with the transformation were mainly caught at Helsinki-Vantaa.

The infection caused by the new coronavirus variant in the hospital district of Southwest Finland has also been confirmed from a primary sample taken from a tourist at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Huslab, the chief physician responsible for hospital district diagnostics. Tytti Vuorinen to HS.

In Huslab positive samples are examined by sequencing the genome of the virus and its possible changes. In the review, Vapalahti said that about 200 sequences have been completed and 500 more sequences will be completed soon.

“In the spring, the variants had not yet been born, and they were not detected in the spring data. We have now studied about 200 strains that have spread in society in recent weeks and found no variants. At least no significant spread has yet taken place, ”Vapalahti said.

According to him, testing and sequence analysis of newcomers probably tells more about what is happening in the countries of origin than what has happened in Finland.

“Sure, it shows the potential that Travel brings,” Vapalahti says.

According to Vapalahti, Huslab aims to continue research on variants as long as the virus is present in Finland.

“Now, with the mutations, there is pressure to do it faster and target sequencing, especially to those entering the country.”

In the review The disease situation in Finland and the epidemiological assessment of the coronavirus situation were also discussed.

In addition, a new action plan to combat the coronavirus was ignored, of which the ministry of social affairs and health sent a letter of instruction on tuesday.

According to THL statistics, a total of 35,420 coronavirus infections have been reported in Finland, of which 283 on Tuesday. However, THL’s Puumalainen stressed that the most recent figure may be in the bottom line.

“Perhaps, contrary to our calls, people have not applied for tests during Christmas in the same way as before,” Puumalainen said.

STM’s Voipio-Pulkki said that the total load of hospital care has started to decrease slightly and the load of intensive care units seems to have stabilized in about 30 patients. However, Voipio-Pulkki also said that the number of infections is increasing in Western Ostrobothnia and Åland.

“Obviously, the epidemic is in full swing, and if there is any slippage in the braking process, the infections will definitely turn upwards.”

“ According to Kiviranta, the authorities have taken responsibility for combating the spread of variants.

Also THL’s Hannu Kiviranta admits that the faster spread of infections, which is more characteristic of variants, could lead to a strain on hospital care.

“A report by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) published on Tuesday also states that a possible faster spread poses a risk of an increase in disease cases, which poses a potential risk to healthcare and strains the service system.”

However, Kiviranta underscores the fact that health safety authorities have a limited ability to prescribe people for testing and quarantine. However, at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, for example, the guidelines have been improved compared to the spring.

“In the spring, we didn’t have a sampling system at the airport at all, now during the late summer and early fall, one has been built. We have invested in directing people to tests. A lot of testing capacity has also been reserved. ”

According to him, the authorities have taken responsibility for combating the spread of variants, inter alia, by immediately informing them of the variants found.

“People can’t be forced to take tests, so let’s go on the line of recommendation.”