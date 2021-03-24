Coronavirus THL: The coronavirus epidemic has reduced the resilience of baby families, a third of parents are exhausted

Half of the mothers of the baby families experienced an increase in loneliness during the Korona period.

Coronavirus epidemic weakened the resilience of families with babies last year, according to a survey by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

About a third of parents of babies aged 3 to 6 months who responded to the survey reported being exhausted. About a quarter of mothers and almost one in five other parents felt that the corona epidemic had reduced their resilience.

The epidemic also seems to have increased loneliness. Half of the mothers reported a feeling of loneliness increased during the corona, and for other parents, about one in five experienced the same.

Parents who responded to the survey said there were shortcomings in receiving support during the Korona period. One-fifth of mothers did not feel receiving adequate support to prepare for childbirth. In addition, the support provided by the services had been inadequate in terms of parental mood, coping and the relationship, as well as the baby’s sleeping and crying.

According to THL, family services for children have been reduced during the Korona period, which may partly explain the shortcomings in the services. In addition to this, the parents themselves have canceled reception hours.

Over However, 90 percent of the parents who responded to the survey were satisfied with their lives and themselves as parents. In addition, about the same proportion felt that the daily life of the baby family went well.

“The seemingly contradictory result shows that while the baby has brought new content to the family’s life, the effects of the epidemic on coping have been heavy for many,” says the research manager. Reija Klemetti In THL’s press release.

According to Klemet, it is also possible that the challenges of coping have in fact been greater than those observed in the study. According to him, it is likely that the most exhausted parents did not even respond to the survey.

The Finlapset survey was conducted in March – December last year. More than 34,000 parents were invited to the study. Half of the mothers were responsible and just over a third of the other parents. Corona questions were added in August.