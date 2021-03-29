Coronavirus THL Tar Grave: Additional vaccines for the worst disease areas should be decided immediately, vaccines should be available in 2-3 weeks

THL’s CEO Markku Tervahauta says that additional vaccines should be given to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Turku, while some people at risk are still being vaccinated elsewhere in the country.

For the worst Additional vaccines for disease areas should be decided immediately, says the Director General of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Markku Tervahauta. If a decision is made now, the vaccines would reach the areas within a couple of weeks. Tar Grave estimates that at that time the risk groups were already vaccinated mainly in Finland for those most at risk.

According to Tar Grave, additional vaccines should therefore be given to the worst epidemic areas even before all risk groups have been vaccinated in Finland.

The debate over the change in vaccine distribution has sparked controversy in the government and among experts alike.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Sunday during Yle’s prime minister interviewthat the government is prepared to focus vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas after at-risk groups have been vaccinated.

“We have agreed together that after risk groups are vaccinated, we are ready to focus vaccinations on the worst epidemic areas. How to do it is still open, ”Marin said.

Also the chairman of the center Annika Saarikko has said that at-risk groups must be vaccinated “equally throughout the country”.

THL: n it is estimated that people over the age of 70 have been vaccinated by mid-April and other at-risk groups by about mid-May. According to Tar Grave, however, non-recurring batches of vaccine should therefore be directed to the worst epidemic areas, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku, even before that.

The regional weighting with a one-off batch would therefore start even before the risk groups have been fully vaccinated. In practice, this would mean that vaccination of the remaining risk groups would accelerate, for example, in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Southwest Finland, and would be slower in areas with a better disease situation than without emphasis.

The government will discuss the regional weighting of vaccinations on Wednesday. THL’s view is central to this.

The tar grave does not know how to estimate the size class of additional batches. He says that in recent weeks, about 140,000–160,000 vaccines per week have arrived in Finland. The number is still growing. THL confirmed to IS on Mondaythat the batch of 283,000 vaccines predicted for Finland this week will materialize.

“One should calculate how much of it is split into a one-time installment. But the decision would be good to make now, because there is a delay of a couple of weeks anyway. If the matter is decided now, the additional vaccines would be distributed with those keys, when the vaccine coverage would already be quite good in the elderly and at risk groups all over Finland. ”

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is currently evaluating the matter.

HS said on Mondaythat the National Vaccine Expert Group (KRAR) decided at its second weekly meeting to support a regional emphasis on vaccine distribution by 11 to 1 votes. The group looked at 17.3. that ‘emphasis should be placed quickly on the current epidemic situation’.

KRAR’s performance was twofold.

“Decision: Following the vote, the majority of KRARs decided in favor of regional targeting of vaccines, with a one-off targeting of vaccines, followed by a regional emphasis on the epidemic situation and population,” the memorandum states.

The reason for the permanent change in vaccine distribution is that, with the THL calculation, it would have a really big impact on the number of hospital stays.

“If we distributed vaccines according to the model, we would reduce the number of serious illnesses requiring hospitalization across the country by an estimated one-fifth more in the future than under the current model by the time the first dose of vaccine is offered to the entire adult population. At the same time, vaccinations would be continued throughout the country and the delay caused by weighting in low-risk areas would remain reasonable, ”THL’s chief physician Hanna Nohynek stated in the press release.

THL gave then submit its own opinion to STM. In its statement, THL considered that “a possible change in regional emphasis would be simplest to implement from a standpoint of vaccine distribution as a one-off, i.e. as vaccine batches targeting the most severe epidemic areas, following the ongoing vaccination of the elderly and those at risk ”.

Chairman of the KRAR Ville Peltolan according to which vaccination of the elderly and those at risk is already well under way, ie it would be justified to distribute one-off batches of vaccines to the worst epidemic areas immediately. According to the tar grave, the vaccination has mainly taken place in a couple of weeks, but additional batches should be decided immediately.

National the vaccination expert group and THL thus appear to be fairly in line from one-off vaccine batches to the worst epidemic areas.

In its statement, however, THL was quite reluctant to change the actual vaccine distribution model, as suggested by the expert group.

HS addressed this difference last Friday in its case: Regional targeting of vaccinations would have significant benefits, but for some reason the THL does not say so in its statement.

THL’s attitude to the expert group’s proposal has aroused surprise. Tar Grave defends the statement, saying that in its presentation, the expert group did not take into account the logistical challenges associated with vaccine distribution, which would mean a delay of several weeks in changing vaccine volumes. According to Tar Grave, the performance also did not take into account the aspect of equality.

“The team of experts has given a nice and elegant presentation of the computational model, but it lacks a logistical assessment and an evaluation of the service promise. The current vaccination schedule gives older, older, at-risk people a service promise that you will be vaccinated first. If a change is made to it, then at least I think it has to be done at the government level. It is a big decision in terms of public confidence and equality. ”

Expert group assesses in its memorandum as follows: “The regional weighting does not replace the current age- and risk-based vaccination schedule but complements it. The emphasis must remain reasonable so that no area is left behind too much in vaccinations. ”

Tervahauta says that if vaccines are targeted more at the worst epidemic areas, however, situations may arise where non-at-risk members receive a vaccine that would have gone to the at-risk member elsewhere in Finland with the current model. Tar Grave says more detailed vaccine weightings will be decided in the district of hospital districts.

Ville Peltola, chairman of the expert group, says that the group’s mandate did not include assessing logistical challenges. It considered the matter primarily epidemiologically. However, Peltola does not believe that a change in vaccine distribution would be insurmountable.

According to Peltola, Tar Tomb’s attention to equality is important. But there are different sides to that too.

“It is true that this issue must also be seen in terms of equality. But it can also be thought that it would be equal to secure the vaccine earlier for those at higher risk of getting the disease. In addition, the restrictive measures are most severe in the worst areas of the epidemic, which may also be considered a reason for a regional emphasis on vaccination. “

Peltola says that in all areas, the vaccination order is followed, ie the prioritization of risk groups in any case. Nowhere are non-at-risk people preceded by at-risk groups.

“But the Tar Grave is quite right in that if there are more vaccines in an area, then there will be faster progress in vaccinations. Once at-risk groups have received their vaccines, they can move on to the rest of the population. ”

Tar grave says that changing the vaccine distribution model is also useful after vaccinating at-risk groups. It will help curb the epidemic.

Peltola agrees. However, he points out that in June the entire adult population is due to receive the vaccine. If effects are to be obtained, changes in vaccine distribution must therefore be made now. The longer you wait, the less benefit there will be from targeting additional vaccines to the worst epidemic areas.