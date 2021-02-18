Coronavirus THL recommended staying at home, but Lapland’s ski resorts are preparing for a large number of holidaymakers

The Department of Health and Welfare recommended staying home on a ski holiday on Thursday. Tourism in Lapland is still preparing for the arrival of holidaymakers.

Health and Welfare (THL) recommended on Thursday that the ski holiday be spent at home, and traveling from the Helsinki metropolitan area to other parts of Finland would become a chief physician Taneli Puumalainen according to avoid.

The centers of the north are still preparing for a large number of tourists. Based on the booking books, the ski resorts in Northern Finland will be filled with southern Finnish winter holidaymakers next week. Booking books show full, especially in cottage accommodation.

Visit Levi’s CEO Yrjötapio Kivisaari says tourism operators do not expect an avalanche of cancellations as long as there is no order. Calls for cancellations, he said, had not arrived, at least by Thursday.

Levi’s cancellation policy applies to changes made 28 days before the start of the booking.

“We act in accordance with the instructions of the consumer authorities in these cancellation conditions,” Kivisaari emphasizes.

He emphasizes that there is no other option in Lapland’s tourism than to follow the instructions of the Lapland Hospital District.

“We do everything we can to prevent the coronavirus from spreading,” says Kivisaari.

Also Ylläs follows similar cancellation policies.

From the holidaymaker’s point of view, the recommendation given by THL on Thursday came at the worst possible time, because the season starts on Friday, says the CEO of Visit Ylläs. Janne-Juhani Haarma.

“As a rule, bookings have a 28 or 30 day cancellation policy, meaning there is no refund after that,” Haarma says.

The ski resorts have made a lot of arrangements for health safety, so if tourists follow the directions, the season is expected to run smoothly.

“At Christmas, the crowd was about the same and everything went well,” reminds Ruka-Kuusamo Matkailu ry’s CEO Mats Lindfors.

Holiday cottages Lomarengas Oy, the rental company, follows the normal booking conditions in case of cancellation.

“Compared to last spring, the situation with regard to Korona is no longer unforeseen. Our customers are aware of the risks and a mere recommendation does not prevent them from traveling, ”says the company’s CEO Juha-Pekka Olkkola by email.

In Olkkola’s opinion, THL’s recommendation to spend skiing holidays in the home region came at the last minute.

“The recommendation to skip a holiday trip now comes a little too late, people are already on their way,” he says.

However, Olkkola is confident in the ability of tourists to holiday safely and in the fact that instead of celebrating, holidaymakers spend their time in sports.

Tourists are advised to apply for a coronavirus test for even the smallest flu symptoms.

Kittilä’s leading doctor Heidi Tanninen says the test is available daily at the health center and at private operators in Levi and Kittilä.

“We hope that mildly symptomatic tourists will apply for testing at a low threshold. In addition, it is important not to move symptomatically anywhere other people are. We also hope for extensive use of masks, ”says Tanninen.

You can book a time for the test by calling. For example, the emergency number of the Kittilä Health Center answers at all times of the day. Numbers can be found, among other things from the koronaturvallinenlappi.fi website.

With algae the holiday apartments fill up almost to the last place. Hotels are more relaxed.

“Half is empty, which means it’s loose in that sense,” says the CEO of Levi Hotel Spa Sanna Leinonen.

“In the past, there were also foreign tourists overlapping with the ski holidays, which was evident in the hotel. However, cottage holidays have been the primary option throughout the Korona period, ”says Leinonen.

Visit Levin Kivisaari describes the number of overnight stays for domestic tourists for all ski holiday weeks already more than last year.

“Domestic tourists have well compensated for the stays of foreigners these weeks. For week 8, there are already more overnight stays than last year, both domestic and foreign, ”says Kivisaari.

95 percent of Levi’s cottages and other holiday homes will be booked next week.

The situation is similar in Ruka in Kuusamo. According to Lindfors, the places are full like previous ski holiday weeks.

Especially in cottage accommodation, booking books are full, while hotels can be more relaxed. Pictured is the hotel at the top of Iso-Syötte in Pudasjärvi on Thursday.­

On the slopes and ancillary activities aim to steer and stagger the mass of holidaymakers in a variety of ways to avoid congestion.

“Our chair lifts open on ski holidays as early as eight in the morning and we have cheaper morning and evening tickets, which we use to make landing more attractive at a time when there are far fewer people on the slope,” says Lindfors.

At the ski rental and ticket sales in Ruka, customers are guided by traffic lights.

“This way we don’t let too many customers in at once. When the safety distance can no longer be maintained, a red light will illuminate and customers will be waiting outside. This is an easy way to communicate that you should come in a little later now, ”Lindfors explains.

Elevator tickets can also be purchased online and picked up at outlets.

According to Kivisaari, there will certainly be more queues for lifts than during previous ski holidays. Instructions are now in use that require a safety distance for non-members of your party.

“There will be queues, but it’s also good if they are formed. It means that people act responsibly and stay in their own groups, and do not go to the elevator with strangers, ”says Kivisaari.

Real congestion during ski holidays in previous years has typically arisen in hillside cafes when people pack up for monk coffee to warm up.

This year, the restaurants will follow the crown guidelines, according to which only half of the customer seats are in use.

Kivisaari urges holidaymakers to step down their calculations and also consider alternative dining options.

“The slope restaurants have terraces and in addition we have a lot of small outdoor homes where you can go frying sausages. There are also good old-fashioned lunches, it belongs during the winter, ”Kivisaari reminds.

Thanks to the corona winter, an open-air restaurant was opened in Ruka.

The greatest risk of infection often lies in the nightlife of resorts. The Lapland Hospital District is instructed winter vacationers to avoid spending the night.

“Night restaurants pose the greatest risk. It is safe to eat in food restaurants, and we also use the Koronastoppi system, which makes it easy for restaurants to follow visitors, ”Kivisaari assures.

Koronastoppi is a mobile application where the customer can check in and out when entering the restaurant.

Lapland Hospital District infection doctor Markku Broas shares THL’s concern about the coronavirus situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“We agree with THL that the coronary disease situation in the Helsinki metropolitan area has deteriorated rapidly. It must be understood that there is a risk in tourism that infections will occur and may increase, ”says Broas.

Broas also recommends that people spend ski vacations in their residential area.

“Our guideline since the beginning of December has been that all unnecessary tourism should be avoided.”

Although in the metropolitan area, ski holidays will not be available until next week, the number of tourism-related coronavirus infections has increased in the Lapland Hospital District in the last week. According to Broaks, at least in Kolari and Ylläs, the chains of infection that originated from tourists have become apparent.

Broas reminds that even the slightest symptoms should be applied for a corona test and get sick at home, even if the result is negative.

“There have been situations related to tourism that a person has been ill for several days and only then applied for tests and received a positive result. It’s a huge risk and exposes a lot of people, ”says Broas.

“The Lapland hospital district has always been in the basic phase. Now our own disease situation has deteriorated over the last two weeks so that we will present tomorrow [perjantaina] To the Lapland Corona Coordination Working Group, the transition of the Lapland Hospital District to the acceleration phase, ”says Broas.

Hospital district has already, since December, been subject to heavier restrictions on serving time and seats in restaurants than in the basic phase. With the transition to the acceleration phase, for example, assembly restrictions would be tightened from the current 50 to 20 people.

Restrictions on the acceleration phase do not directly affect winter sports or transactions at ski resorts other than for events. That is why Broas emphasizes tourists’ own responsibility for their activities.

“I want to emphasize that if we will, then if ever we have to follow the safety instructions.”