Coronavirus THL publishes mutual vaccination schedule for at-risk coronavirus disease patients on Friday

THL publishes the prioritization list on a separate website. The page lists diseases that are highly susceptible to severe coronavirus disease and diseases that are highly susceptible to serious coronavirus disease.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) will publish a prioritization list on Friday that will determine the order in which coronavirus vaccines are offered to patients with various underlying diseases. The chief doctor will tell you about it Tuija Leino From THL.

This prioritization list applies to those under 70 years of age.

In Finland, coronary vaccines are given to population groups by group. The first group includes, among others, health care staff caring for coronary patients and residents of round-the-clock care, the second includes people over the age of 70 and a third who have diseases predisposing to severe coronavirus disease. Thus, the internal prioritization of the third group will be published on Friday.

The website prepared by THL has been reported in the past Evening News.

The first group includes at least chronic severe kidney disease, a severe condition that weakens the body’s resistance, such as transplantation or acute cancer treatment, and severe chronic lung disease. The second group includes, for example, coronary heart disease and cirrhotic liver disease.

On Friday, THL will announce the remaining underlying diseases on the list.

“For each disease, the website explains why the disease is on the list and how much it increases the risk of being hospitalized, in the intensive care unit or dying from coronavirus disease. In addition, the page explains the nature of the disease, that the risk of a very serious or severe coronavirus disease is increased. In addition, the possible effects of the drugs are reported. ”

List compiled on the basis of recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control. In addition, numerous international studies have been conducted for the order.

In October 2020, the European Commission issued proposals to member states on various chronic diseases that should be vaccinated primarily among the general population. Examples of these diseases were morbid obesity, hypertension, asthma, and heart disease.

According to Leino, the proposals have also been taken into account in Finland’s internal order. However, he did not comment on the vaccination schedule in detail before the website was published.

“Many of these listed risk factors overlap. For example, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. We have tried to differentiate between them, ”says Leino.

He confirms that hypertension alone or asthma that only occasionally requires treatment in Finland is not counted as a priority list.

The same applies to pregnant women, although the Commission has proposed them as a different population from a previously vaccinated group.

“Yes, pregnant women are certainly at a higher risk of getting more severe coronavirus disease in late pregnancy, because then, among other things, their respiratory volume is lower. Personally, however, I think pregnancy is a transient condition, and unless there are other risk factors, vaccination can be postponed. You can take the vaccine while breast-feeding. ”

Leino estimates that vaccinations continue almost in chronological order, as there are many people at risk in the 60-69 age group.

In addition to the availability of vaccines, the protective efficacy and safety of the vaccine for different target groups, as well as the conditions of the marketing authorization, among other things, the age at which the vaccine can be given, affect when it is offered to any group. Vaccinations can also be given at the same time with different vaccines.

On Wednesday, a national vaccination expert group appointed by THL said that it would recommend that the Astra Zeneca adenovirus vector vaccine arrive in Finland next week. used so far to vaccinate people under 70 years of age.

Efforts are being made to vaccinate people over the age of 70 with mRNA coronary vaccines already in use.

THL in addition to the website, makes a list of diseases for municipalities according to the ICD disease classification. The list allows municipalities to group their residents and send invitations to vaccinations.

“Mapping and vaccinating people at risk makes the vaccination order, for example, fairer than a mere age-based order,” says Leino.

He says that after listing the risk groups, THL will start considering vaccinations for the rest. It takes time to list, because more information is needed about virus variants, among other things.