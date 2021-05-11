Coronavirus THL prepares corona relief for those who have been fully vaccinated, those vaccinated in Germany will be able to move and meet each other more freely in the future

In Germany, millions of vaccinees received various liberties on Sunday.

Health and the Department of Welfare, THL, is currently preparing guidelines on how Finns who have received a second dose of coronary vaccine should take coronavirus precautions into account in the future.

In Finland, about 42 per cent of people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated at least once. There will soon be two million people vaccinated.

“This issue is being worked on now and will be discussed in more detail when as much evidence-based guidance as possible has been completed,” says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek.

In Germany it was reported on Sunday that those who received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine and recovered from the infection would receive new liberties. For example, restrictions on movement and restrictions on social contact no longer apply to more than seven million people vaccinated or to those who have already been infected and recovered from it.

However, Nohynek does not want to draw signs of equality between Finland and Germany. There have been considerably less severe restrictions in force in Finland, so there is more to unload in Germany in general. In Germany, for example, hairdressers have demanded a negative result from the corona test, which will no longer be required of Germans in the future.

“We still recommend that those who receive the first dose of the vaccine still wear face masks and maintain safety intervals in public places and when dealing with non-vaccinees. The first vaccine already provides good protection against serious forms of the disease, but does not yet provide full protection against infection and infectivity, ”says Nohynek.

“We still have a large number of Finns unvaccinated, so we are still in a vulnerable position from the point of view of the emergence of chains of infection.”

Vaccinated and in Germany, however, safety rules and hygiene rules still apply to the sick. The use of masks in shops and public transport is still mandatory for them.

For example, in its recent report, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has outlined that safety interval and mask recommendations can be dispensed with in meetings of fully vaccinated people. It also noted that testing and quarantine of tourists can be largely waived for those vaccinated.

One exemption in Germany is also that a fully vaccinated person is not required to be quarantined unless the tourist is coming from an area classified as high risk.

Finland differs from many European countries in that we have a twelve-week interval for vaccinations.

This means that it will be a long time before a sufficient number of Finns have been vaccinated twice, ie before the relaxation can be introduced. In many European countries, for example, vaccine doses are used three weeks apart, when the number of people completely vaccinated grows somewhat faster.

“We still have a shortage of vaccines, we can’t vaccinate everyone right away. We have calculated that it is more important to have one vaccine for as many people as possible to avoid serious cases of the disease. It will take a few more months to significantly block the supply chains. ”