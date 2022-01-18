Coronavirus THL: Pregnant women added to risk groups for severe coronary heart disease

It has been known in the past that pregnancy increases the risk of developing serious coronavirus disease.

Pregnant have been added to the list of diseases or conditions predisposing to serious coronavirus disease, informs the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

The list is based on a medical risk assessment and includes all pregnant women.

It has been known in the past that pregnancy increases the risk of developing serious coronavirus disease. HS said in November, for example, that deltavirus has been shown to cause more serious illness in pregnant women than in other women of the same age. However, pregnant women were not classified as at risk at that time.

Chief Medical Officer of THL Hanna Nohy justified the matter to HS at the time on the grounds that twice – vaccinated pregnant women were immune to other women of the same age.

Now, however, THL reports that information on the effects of the coronavirus and vaccinations on the pregnant fetus and the unborn child has increased significantly.

Pregnancy increases a woman’s risk of developing a serious coronavirus infection and increases the need for hospital and intensive care, says THL. Coronavirus infection has also been shown to increase the risk of pre-eclampsia.

“If a pregnant woman gets a coronary infection, the chances of having a premature birth increase. Coronary heart disease also increases the risk of blood clots, which is already higher in pregnant women than in others, ”Nohynek says in a statement.

Fetuses of pregnant women with coronavirus infection have a slightly increased risk of uterine death, says THL. Coronary infection during pregnancy has also been shown to increase the risk of newborn hospitalization.

“Children born within a month of maternal coronary infection have an increased mortality rate during the first week of life compared to the mortality of children of vaccinated mothers,” says Nohynek.

THL still recommends that the coroner vaccine be given to pregnant women.

“A pregnant woman can take the coronary vaccine at any stage of pregnancy. The first, second or third dose of the vaccine can be taken normally during pregnancy. There is also no need to postpone pregnancy or fertility treatments due to coronary vaccination, ”says THL.

According to THL, studies published to date on the widespread use of the coronary vaccine in pregnant women in different countries do not indicate any specific risk to the pregnant woman or the fetus.