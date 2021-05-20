Coronavirus THL policy: Astra Zeneca will only be given to people over 65 – Hus pharmacy suspended vaccine ordering

The Department of Health and Welfare recommends taking the same product as a booster vaccine.

Health and Welfare (THL) has outlinedthat in Finland people under the age of 65 are not vaccinated with Astra Zeneca. THL also stated that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine will not be introduced in Finland at all for the time being.

Thus, people under the age of 65 cannot get the Astra Zeneca vaccine, even if they want to.

“This is because the administration of an adenovirus vector vaccine to people under the age of 65 is not medically justified in the current epidemic situation in Finland. They have a higher risk of a very rare coagulation disorder associated with the Astra Zeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine than their parents, ”says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek in the bulletin.

With alignment has implications for Finland vaccination rate.

Husin Pharmacy Business Area Director Kerstin Carlsson says the pharmacy has not received any new batches of Astra Zeneca since the first week of May.

“We have informed THL that we have sufficient stock of vaccine for the current need.”

The pharmacy currently has about 20,000 doses of Asta Zeneca in stock. The sales of the vaccine have been very small lately.

The pharmacy’s current batch of vaccine will expire in July. According to Carlsson, very large amounts of the vaccine will not expire, but it is possible that not all doses of the vaccine will be used.

“It all depends on what our people over 65 choose for their booster vaccine,” says Carlsson.

THL at the same time decided to give booster vaccines. Vaccine recipients over the age of 65 can receive a booster dose of Moderna or Pfizer and Biontech, even if their first dose was Astra Zeneca.

“It is still our recommendation that people over the age of 65 continue their vaccination series with the coroner vaccine they have previously received, unless there is a medical barrier to using the product,” says THL’s specialist doctor. Emma Kajander in the bulletin.

According to the THL, it is known that the sequential use of different coronary vaccines may cause some more side effects to the vaccinee, such as fever and muscle aches.

However, according to THL, the results of the study do not raise concerns about the overall safety or efficacy of the vaccines.