Coronavirus THL: More than 6,000 vaccinations have now been given in Finland – The elderly will soon be vaccinated

In some areas, it will soon be possible to move on to vaccinating the elderly, says Mia Kontio, THL’s specialist.

Coronavirus vaccines 6,000 to 7,000 have been issued by Sunday, says a leading expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mia Kontio.

The information in the vaccination register has not yet been updated for all areas, and the register does not include vaccines received by employees of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital Districts, among others.

“Initially, there has been a bit of hiccup in data transfer. Vaccines have been given in specialist care, and the Avohilmo system has not been used there before, ”says Mia Kontio.

Next week, the vaccines received by Hus’s staff are also scheduled to begin passing through Avohilmo, the primary health care outpatient notification system, to THL’s vaccination register.

On Saturday, HS saidthat many of the first people to be vaccinated in Finland have also been on Christmas holiday.

When The second batch of 40,000 vaccines from Pfizer and Biontech arrived in Finland last week, and it was distributed more widely on Wednesday and Thursday than the first batch of 10,000 doses received on the day of slaughter.

“The second batch was already easier to distribute to municipal vaccination points. There will soon be many more vaccination sites in operation, so the administration of vaccines will be faster. ”

THL strives to ensure that vaccines are evenly distributed throughout Finland. Next week and the following week, 50,000 doses of vaccine are each promised.

“It depends on the municipality how many first-line vaccine staff there are. This, in turn, depends on how quickly we can move on to giving vaccinations to nursing home staff and elderly residents, ”says Kontio.

Kontion according to the goal is to be able to distribute vaccines as evenly as possible. The transition from one vaccination group to the next is likely to take place at slightly different times across the country.

“However, we prefer to proceed so that if the nursing staff has been vaccinated, it is possible to move on to vaccinating the elderly. In some areas, it may soon succeed, ”says Kontio.

The elderly are the main target group for coronary vaccines.

“We want to get the elderly vaccinated as soon as possible, as they are at the highest risk of developing serious covid-19 disease due to their age.”

Vaccinations as it progresses, the THL will begin to report on the progress of vaccination given, first by special areas of medical responsibility, then by hospital districts and municipalities.

Last week, the THL also instructed vaccinees to use six doses of the vaccine bottle instead of five if the vaccine can be sure to receive six full doses.

“For some syringe models, this seems awkward. We will provide further guidance on how to make it work with all tools, ”says Mia Kontio.