Coronavirus THL: Infected people over the age of 75 are at high risk of mortality, age is more likely to cause serious illness than background diseases

Coronavirus deaths have decreased relative to the number of infections reported across Europe.

Age and underlying diseases significantly increase the risk of a coronary infection being hospitalized or dying. According to a study by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), risk is more affected by age than by background diseases.

“Age clearly increases the mortality of those infected, even if the person does not have a background disease. If underlying diseases are involved, mortality rises very sharply, ”said the research professor Markku Peltonen THL at a press conference on Tuesday.

The department first investigated the need for medical care and mortality in patients with coronavirus.

Overall, mortality within 30 days of the positive test was nearly 10 percent in those aged 70–74 years and more than 25 percent in those aged 75–79 years. Eighty-seven percent of those who die from the coronavirus are over 70 years old.

Mortality, on the other hand, is low in those under the age of 50 who are infected with the corona. Severe background diseases have not significantly increased the risk of death in those under 50 years of age.

About the coronavirus There were significantly more deaths in Europe in the spring than in the autumn in relation to the number of infections detected in the autumn.

In the spring, deaths were about 10 percent compared to infections, but now case mortality is “quite a different category,” said the director of the health safety department, a research professor Mika Salminen at the press conference.

For example, in France, the case mortality rate was 18 per cent in the spring and in Finland about 5 per cent.

The decrease in case mortality is due to the fact that only the most serious cases could be tested in the spring. Now, in almost every country, test capacity has been increased, so even milder cases can be found.

“We have also learned to protect the most vulnerable groups,” Salminen says.

At the same time, treatment has advanced, although there is no specific cure for coronavirus disease.

Coronavirus infections in the elderly have been brought under control in Finland during the year. Now, only 9 percent of all those infected are over the age of 70, compared with about 20 percent of the total adult population.

The majority of infections, 65 percent, have been diagnosed in 20-49 year olds.

THL investigated mortality and the need for hospital care using the Infectious Diseases Register, the Care Notification Register and Kela’s special compensation data.

The risk of hospitalization, intensive care, or death after a positive diagnosis was compared with the risk of the rest of the population by age group and by background disease.

Background diseases include diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension. According to THL’s estimates, underlying diseases double or triple the risk of hospitalization and mortality.

In addition to the risk of death, THL investigated the risks of hospitalization and intensive care. Already quite young infected people needed hospital treatment.

“The need for hospital care is quite high even for young people, and the need increases with age,” Peltonen said.

Men are at higher risk of undergoing intensive care and dying from infection. The reason for this is not yet clear. The proportions of men and women affected are almost flat, and the proportions of their underlying diseases are very similar.

“There are no lifestyle factors such as obesity or smoking in the registry data. This material did not make it clear why men are at higher risk. ”

For coronary heart disease the average age of those affected has fallen during the epidemic. Now the average age is 43 years.

The average age of those affected was 48 years in the spring and 38 years in the autumn.

The decline in average age is due to the fact that only the most serious cases could be tested in the spring for capacity reasons. Now the testing capacity has multiplied and even mild symptoms are being tested.

The incidence of infected background diseases has decreased with decreasing mean age. While more than 5 percent of those infected had severe heart disease in the spring, only 1.6 percent of those infected had similar disease in the fall.