Coronavirus | THL: Home tests work just as well for new corona variants as for previous variants

The rapidly spreading new corona variants have caused the number of infections to increase.

25.7. 16:33

The coronavirus measuring home tests work just as well for new variants of the virus as for previous variants, says the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

THL has not received information in Finland or internationally about such a case that the home tests intended to detect the coronavirus would not work.

“I don’t know if something like this has been observed anywhere, but according to the current information, the tests work as before,” says the leading expert Niina Ikonen from THL.

According to Ikonen, the home tests work for all variants of the coronavirus and there are no differences in their functionality.

In home tests, it should always be noted that several factors can affect the test result. If the test is taken too early, the result may be negative despite the infection.

“If the test result is negative and there are symptoms suitable for corona disease, it is worth repeating the test in the following days,” says Ikonen.

In addition, it is important to perform the test as indicated by the manufacturer, i.e. from the nostril.

“The manufacturers have tested the test with those samples and found that the test works,” says Ikonen.

Only some of the home tests work for asymptomatic people. You can check this in the home test package.

At the moment the dominant variants of the coronavirus are the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of the omicron transformation, which cause infections in most of Finland.

The symptoms of new mutations can be very similar to other diseases, and based on them alone it is not possible to conclude whether the cause is the coronavirus or some other virus or bacteria, commented THL to STT earlier.

According to THL, the number of corona cases was decreasing until the turn of June-July, but after that the number of cases has turned to a slight increase. The same has happened to the hospital workload.

However, the number of serious illnesses is believed to remain lower.