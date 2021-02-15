Coronavirus THL discusses the different exemptions brought to Finns by coronary vaccinations, which could come after just one dose

The guidelines can come no earlier than Tuesday. THL has discussed with hospital districts, among other things, the policy issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that a person who receives two doses of coronary vaccine should not be prescribed for exposure to quarantine.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) is discussing with hospital districts the different freedoms that coronavirus vaccinations bring to Finns.

Freedoms could come after just one dose, says the chief physician of THL Hanna Nohynek.

A joint meeting of THL and hospital districts every Tuesday in the second week of February discussed a new policy issued by, among others, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

According to the CDC, a person who has received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine will no longer be quarantined when exposed. According to the guideline, at least two weeks should have elapsed since the person’s second dose, as it takes time for antibodies to form.

Similar The policy has also been discussed in Finland.

“However, nothing has been decided yet,” Nohynek says.

According to him, THL is still waiting for a similar line from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The policy is scheduled to arrive on Monday, just before the new Tuesday meeting of THL and the hospital districts.

“One cannot promise for sure whether Finland’s policy will be completed at the next meeting [16.2.], but it will certainly be discussed. ”

Nohy says that possible future exemptions in Finland are also affected by coronavirus variants spreading in the country.

“We know that vaccinations do not completely prevent mild cases of viral variants. We already have virus variants in Finland, and they can gradually take over. ”

“The guidelines must also take into account the fact that even if vaccinated, a person coming to Finland from the area of ​​virus variants could carry the virus and be contagious.”