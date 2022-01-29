Coronavirus THL confirmed Finland’s first “Wuhan coronavirus” two days ago, which did not change the “state of concern” – This is what it was said

Finland the first coronavirus infection was confirmed two years ago, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

The news was great at the time, but at the same time experts said it was expected – after all, there were already eight other coronavirus infections in Europe.

This Excerpts from the historical press conference can be viewed from the video attached to the article.

Expert faces not yet known to the general public, Director of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen and has since moved to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Taneli Puumalainen told Finns about a new type of coronavirus.

The first infection, and many after that, could be traced very accurately. Finland’s first infection was detected in a 32-year-old Chinese woman who arrived in Finland on January 23, 2020.

“She has ordered first aid when she has had a very high fever, 39 degrees and these respiratory symptoms. There has been a risk assessment and it has been found that it is better to take you directly to the central hospital, ”said Lapland Central Hospital’s Chief Infectious Disease Markku Broas said at a news conference.

“ “The incident is unfortunate, but not unexpected.”

World the first coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which was reflected in language use two years ago.

“Today, it has been confirmed that this is a new type of Wuhan coronavirus,” Broas said.

Coronavirus infections were still extremely rare in Europe at the time. This was only the seventh case in a row in EU countries. In China, too, there were reportedly about 6,000 cases.

Still, Finland’s first infection was not entirely unexpected.

“It’s no surprise in itself that a case like this is coming. I would like to remind you that a few cases have already been reported in Europe in France and Germany recently, ”Mika Salminen commented at the beginning of her speech.

“The incident is unfortunate, but not unexpected,” Puumalainen also said.

THL’s Taneli Puumalainen and Mika Salminen at an information conference in Helsinki on January 29, 2020, when the first coronavirus infection was detected in Finland.

“ “The good news has been that there have been extremely few follow-up infections.”

Of the year In early 2020, it was still unclear how easily the coronavirus could be transmitted from person to person.

“In total, there have been more than 50 cases outside China. The good news has been that there have been extremely few follow-up infections,” said Puumalainen.

According to Puumalainen, it was an indication that “EU countries have quite strong expertise in combating infectious diseases.”

Although there was a great deal of uncertainty, a very reassuring tone prevailed at the historic press conference: no mention was made of masks or vaccines under development, and the lives of Finns were judged to continue as normal.

“In most of these cases, which have been reported outside China, they have not resulted in a high number of infections in these target countries,” Salminen said.

“A single case, or even more, does not change the state of concern.”

However, the importance of hand hygiene and “respiratory hygiene” was emphasized at the event.

A few A month later, several countries in the world had already closed their borders, and within Finland it was decided to close the Uusimaa region to curb coronavirus infections.

However, on January 29, there were still no signs of the huge effects of the virus.

“This coronavirus can affect travel in the Chinese region,” Puumalainen estimates.

Press conference a lot has happened since then. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, 2020.

In two years, 475,431 confirmed corona infections have been diagnosed in Finland. The real figure is higher, as with the micron transformation in particular, there are plenty of infections outside the official figures.

Tracing of infections, on the other hand, is currently practically impossible in Finland.