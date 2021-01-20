Coronavirus THL chief physician on proposal to halve coronary vaccine booster dose: “Smart idea and can be considered”

The day before, the director of the vaccine research center, Professor Mika Rämet, took a stand and said that due to availability problems, the booster dose of Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine should be halved.

19.1. 11:12 | Updated 23:21

Health and the National Vaccination Expert Group (KRAR) set up by the National Institute for Welfare (THL) recommends that the dose of Pfizer and Biontech be not halved in Finland.

The recommendation means that the dose size is maintained according to the vaccine manufacturer’s instructions. KRAR will state its position in a press release sent on Wednesday.

KRAR recommends a dosing interval of 21 to 28 days for this vaccine and up to 42 days for specific reasons. This makes it possible to take advantage of the dose interval from start to finish without compromising the effectiveness of the vaccine, says THL’s chief physician. Hanna Nohynek in the bulletin.

“It is important that vaccines are not stored unused for other doses, but that all available vaccines are given and utilized in full if necessary,” says Nohynek.

The recommendation follows the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

In Finland Pfizer and Biontech are currently receiving a coronavirus vaccine. Its booster dose is given three weeks after the first dose. In some countries, it has been decided to extend the dosing interval so that the first dose can be given more quickly to a larger population.

Also It has been considered in Finlandthat the dosing interval be extended as manufacturers have had challenges in supplying vaccines.

Days formerly Director of the Vaccine Research Center, Professor Mika Rämet took a position on the matter. According to him, the booster dose of that vaccine should be halved. This would alleviate the problem of vaccine availability when the number of vaccines would increase significantly, Rämet explained.

“The defense response is effectively increased even with lower doses of vaccine, and now it would be key to protect all residents of nursing homes so that mortality from coronary heart disease can be kept to a minimum,” says Rämet.

“I think halving the booster dose would be the best solution given the availability of vaccines and the epidemic situation.”

Rämet also wrote about it on Sunday in his published blog post.

Rämetin according to the vaccine, different doses of the vaccine have already been tested during the research phase. Because Pfizer and Biontech’s coronavirus vaccine is the first rna vaccine to be shown to be effective, its efficacy study has concluded that the highest possible dose size has been used, Rämet says.

However, according to Rämet, there is already clear evidence that even a lower dose of the booster increases the effectiveness of the vaccine.

The matter could also be studied more easily, for example in Finland, he says.

According to Rämet, the experimental study can be carried out with a few dozen people divided into two. One would receive a half booster dose and the other a full dose, after which subjects’ antibody levels and cell-mediated immune response would be measured and compared.

“Such research is easily feasible now that healthcare personnel are taking booster vaccinations,” Rämet writes in his text.

Rämet’s assumption is that half the booster dose would be practically as effective as the full booster dose. This would not create an unequal position between those who have already received a full booster dose and those who will receive a half booster dose in the future.

Also THL’s Hanna Nohynek said on Tuesday that she considered Rämet’s proposal a sensible alternative to resolving the vaccine shortage.

“It’s a pretty smart idea, and it can be considered, but research is needed before it can be widely recommended.”

According to Nohynek, studies investigating different vaccine combinations and dose halving are currently underway. Halving the booster dose should be systematically examined to provide evidence that the halved dose provides virtually as good a protective effect as the full dose, Nohynek says.

Obtaining additional vaccines by halving the dose could be one solution to the problem of the availability of coronavirus vaccines. Nohynek reminds that the problem of vaccine availability does not only affect Finland, but there is a global shortage of vaccines.

This is how Markku Mäkijärvi, the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus), said about the vaccinations on 15 January:

Updated 20.1. 20.45: Added position of the National Vaccination Expert Group on halving the vaccine.