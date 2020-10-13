Coronavirus THL CEO: The masks differed from other corona communications in the spring, they did not want to “keep it louder”

The Director of Communications at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is puzzled by the Director General’s view. According to him, as early as the beginning of April, the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health disseminated mask information.

Health and the CEO of the Department of Welfare, THL Markku Tervahauta says that face masks seemed to be a particular issue in the spring, on which the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health did not consider it appropriate to post.

“How would you say now … the mask thing might be different from other communication for some reason. In particular, it seemed to be a matter on which it was not considered appropriate to hold more votes, ”Tervahauta tells HS.

Tar Grave said on Monday In Ilta-Sanomatthat THL would have liked to have made more widely available to the public in the spring about the importance and orthodox use of face masks, but the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) did not consider it necessary.

In the spring, emergency laws were in force, and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health was operationally responsible for managing the coronary crisis.

“Of course, that included management responsibility for, say, recommended content and communication. It is not under pressure or in any way exceptional. He who has leadership responsibility and leadership has the final say in deciding how to communicate. They did the preparatory work for the Government, ”Tervahauta tells HS.

Tar Grave says he himself was not involved in discussions related to mask communication in the spring.

“More so it happened that messengers or communications managers went through these with each other. I was told that such content had been discussed and presented, but then there was no desire to be communicated about it. There was nothing miraculous about me in itself, ”says Tervahauta.

SocialDirector of Communications, Ministry of Education and Health Vivikka Richt says Tarahauda ‘s claims sound special.

“Given that as early as April 3, there has been communication through the National Institute of Occupational Health about the safe use of masks,” Richt says.

Like the THL, the National Institute for Occupational Health is also an institution under the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. The National Institute of Occupational Health said on its website on April 3rd widely on the use of masks entitled “Self-made mask does not protect against coronavirus – respirators must be safe and provide adequate protection”.

According to Richt, the communications between the ministry and THL work closely together.

“In the spring, with the emergency law and exceptional circumstances, the co-operation was even closer. The aim was to get a clear, unified message. We have also discussed this issue, and THL has already linked the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health’s mask use guidelines to its website in April, ”says Richt.

According to Richt, at least he did not get the impression that THL himself wanted to message more about masks.

Do you have any idea that STM has somehow prevented THL from communicating?

“Not under any circumstances,” Richt says.

Tar grave repeats what he has already said on Sunday to HSthat he has not personally been politically pressured not to express his expert opinion.

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo said on Twitter on Twitter the Coalition is still waiting for answers ”e.g. whether the CEO of THL has been politically pressured not to express his expert opinion, and whether Finns have been misled as to the masks ”.

According to Tar Tomb, it is difficult to assess whether the attitude of face-shattering masks in the spring affected Finns’ attitudes more generally. He hopes that the debate will focus on the current situation and the actions that are currently needed.