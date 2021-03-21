Sunday, March 21, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus THL began to publicly state its position on corona measures, and it does not like the ministry

by admin
March 21, 2021
in World
0

HS explained how THL’s communications changed during the more than a year-long interest rate crisis.

One has changed in THL. The department has begun to publicly provide not only handwashing instructions to citizens but also recommendations for action to politicians and authorities.

In early January, the chief physician Taneli Puumalainen said at a weekly press conferencethat travelers from Britain to Finland should be subject to mandatory quarantine. He also said that THL recommends testing all people coming to Finland.

.
#Coronavirus #THL #began #publicly #state #position #corona #measures #ministry

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

El Toralín will distribute points that allow looking up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.