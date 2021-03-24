Coronavirus THL: Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine will continue to be used in people over 65 years of age

The Department of Health and Welfare decided last Friday to suspend the use of Astra Zeneca vaccine for at least a week. The suspension took effect immediately and affected all age groups.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) has decided that vaccinations with the Astra Zeneca coronavirus vaccine can be continued in those over 65 from Monday next week.

Astra Zeneca is not given to people under the age of 65 for the time being. This is a precautionary principle, the THL press release states.

THL decided to suspend last Friday Use of the Astra Zeneca vaccine for at least one week. The reason for the suspension was that two cerebral venous thrombosis had been reported in Finland, the causal relationship of which to the Astra Zeneca vaccine is being investigated.

On Wednesday in a bulletin published by THL’s chief physician Taneli Puumalainen says vaccinations for people over 65 can be continued normally.

“There is no increased risk of very rare blood clotting disorders after vaccination in people over 65 years of age, the possible link to which is currently being investigated with the Astra Zeneca coronary vaccine,” says Puumalainen.

The National Vaccination Expert Group (Krar) appointed by THL has also stated that it is medically justified to continue using Astra Zeneca in people over 65 years of age.

Under Astra Zeneca is not given to people over 65 for the time being. The THL bulletin states that in Finland, the other Nordic countries and Germany, some rare cases of very rare cerebral venous thrombosis and so-called generalized intravenous clots have been reported in this age group after vaccination.

Their possible causal link to Astra Zeneca’s coronary vaccine is currently being investigated. THL Chief Physician and Krar Secretary Hanna Nohynek states in the press release that possible cases of harm must be investigated very carefully.

“If a cause-and-effect relationship is found, we are also looking for opportunities to further reduce the risk, for example by targeting vaccinations,” says Nohynek.

While the study is underway, vaccinations for people under the age of 65 will be carried out with other vaccines.

On Sunday acting as an expert of the brain Risto O. Roine pointed out to HS that the coronavirus itself causes a strong increased risk of thrombosis. In a severe form of the disease, it is often precisely that that leads to serious illness and even death. As the pandemic progresses, the risk of plugs has been learned to be treated by giving effective blood-thinning treatment to the seriously ill.

Professor of coagulation diseases at the University of Helsinki Riitta Lassila told HS that rare, nasty clotting reactions can occur without vaccination.

“It is also possible that some people are prone to clotting reactions for an unclear reason,” Lassila said.

THL: n it is estimated that coronary vaccination of people under 65 with Astra Zeneca will be continued after Easter at the earliest. Withdrawal may cause changes in local vaccination arrangements, although vaccination is currently focused on the elderly, ie those over 70 years of age.

“We recommend that people who have already booked a vaccination period follow the information in their own municipality,” Nohynek says in a press release.