Coronavirus THL assessment of regional weighting of vaccinations completed: No significant impact on epidemic progression

Depending on the epidemic situation, the emphasis on vaccine distribution could somewhat reduce hospital stays, THL estimates.

Health and the National Institute for Welfare (THL) has completed an assessment of how the regionally weighted distribution of vaccines proposed by the National Vaccination Expert Group last week could be implemented.

In practice, regional emphasis would have little effect on the acute disease situation, as it would only affect distribution about a month later.

An expert group suggested last weekthat vaccines would henceforth be distributed to hospital districts on the basis of population, number of infections in previous weeks and number of people hospitalized. The weight of each factor would be equal, i.e. one-third.

According to the THL, vaccine distribution focused on the epidemic situation could reduce hospital stays to some extent, but is unlikely to significantly affect the progression of the epidemic.

However, according to THL’s calculations, a three-pronged weighting could prevent more hospital stays compared to population-based vaccine distribution alone. If vaccinations were started in a weighted manner, for example 100,000 per week, 557 more treatments would be prevented.

THL: n According to the Commission, any regional changes in distribution would be targeted at the earliest in a situation where older people have already been extensively vaccinated and vaccination of at-risk groups is already well under way.

Then it would be weeks 14-17, ie the turn of April-May, when an estimated 120,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine and 30,000-50,000 doses of Moderna vaccine are coming into the country.

THL’s assessment of the effects of regional distribution is influenced by the fact that as the availability of vaccines improves, vaccination coverage in the entire susceptible population will increase faster than in the coming months anyway.

To Finland the number of future vaccines is expected to rise by the beginning of April from the current around 125,000 doses per week to around 200,000 doses per week.

During May-June, vaccines would already be given about 400,000 doses a week.

All those over 16 years of age are expected to receive the first dose of vaccine by the turn of June-July.

The simplest the change in the emphasis on regional distribution would, according to THL, be implemented as a one-off vaccine batch after vaccination of the elderly and at-risk groups has been largely completed.

According to the THL, it should also be ensured that those who have already received one dose have the opportunity to receive a second dose of the vaccine according to the current schedule.

According to THL, the regional change in vaccine distribution also involves aspects of equality between individuals and population groups, which should be clarified first, as well as the perspectives of municipalities.

According to the feedback, most hospital districts oppose regional vaccine distribution. The reasons are related to anticipation problems, changes in the disease situation and communication with the population in one’s own area.

THL is now proposing to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health that it assess whether the Government Decree on voluntary coronary vaccinations should be amended or whether regional weighting could be done without it.

Vaccination order and possible changes in vaccine distribution have also given rise to a political controversy over the weight of whether the severe movement restrictions planned for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area and Turku could be offset by a plethora of coronary vaccines in these areas.

The issue was discussed by the Prime Minister on Tuesday Sanna Marinin (sd) government. Government groups had and still have varying perceptions of the regional emphasis on vaccine distribution. The end result was that no changes would be made to the vaccination schedule until elderly, sote staff and risk groups in contact with coronary patients have been vaccinated.

One reason was also that, according to experts, a change in the vaccination schedule or a regional emphasis on vaccine distribution could not be implemented so quickly that it would help the acute situation in the worst epidemic areas.

The regional division has been called for by the governing parties, especially the RKP and the Greens, and there has been opposition to the center.