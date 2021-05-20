Coronavirus THL and STM: The Finnish corona epidemic has come to a standstill – “The risk of setbacks is great, there is still a need for caution”

The most difficult situation is in Central Ostrobothnia, in Häme there are clusters of infections in nursing homes.

Although The corona situation in Finland is good in Finland compared to the rest of the world, the decline in infections has stopped.

The risk of setbacks is also high, so there is still a need for caution, said the director of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Mika Salminen In the situation report on the coronavirus situation of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and THL and the Department of Health and Welfare.

As recently as a month ago, the number of new cases fell sharply, but in recent weeks the decline has leveled off.

“Do the saints make an impact, or is this due to the openings of society when not all people have been vaccinated yet,” Salminen pondered.

Mika Salminen, Director of THL, at a press conference on the coronavirus situation at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Department of Health and Welfare in Helsinki on 20 May 2021.

In most in hospital districts such as the Hus area, the epidemic is on the verge of calming down, but some areas have also become setbacks.

The most difficult situation is in Central Ostrobothnia, where infections started to rise again.

Salminen was also concerned about the areas of Päijät and Kanta-Häme, for example, where there are a few nursing home clusters.

Infections the decline is affected by the progression of vaccinations. About 2.14 million people in Finland have now received their first vaccination.

Nationwide, 90 percent of those over the age of 70 have already received a single dose of the vaccine, and 46 percent of all people over the age of 16 have been vaccinated for the first time.

All those over the age of 16 are expected to have received their first dose of vaccine by the end of July. Salminen considers the goal quite realistic.

“We have to thank the municipalities for that,” Salminen said.

Internationally Compared to Salminen, Finland has so far coped well with the pandemic. He compared the situation to the Czech Republic, for example, where 15.3 per cent of citizens are infected, compared to 1.6 per cent in Finland.

It is worrying for Finland that the epidemic situation in Finland’s neighboring areas is worse. In Latvia and Lithuania, the number of cases has increased and in Sweden the incidence is still quite high.

“It’s obvious, however, that the pandemic is not over. It will last a long time,” Salminen said.

Both in Finland and in other European countries, new virus variants have almost completely supplanted previous strains. In Finland, the largest share is in the British version. Various viral variants in India have also been observed in recent weeks.

“For all of these, remember that these are more contagious,” Salminen said.

In the progress report STM’s strategy director also spoke Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki From STM.

Virus variants are present throughout Finland. Their infectivity is higher, Voipio-Pulkki reminded.

“Special care is needed in our daily lives, and this also applies to outdoor events and longer friend dates”.

HS raised the issue of deregulation at the press conference. Voipio-Pulkki reminded that for a long time the peaceful phase does not protect against the possibility that the epidemic may become difficult locally.

“It’s true that we are moving towards greater vaccination coverage. However, there is still a virus in the population, and it will not start declining if contacts increase, ”Voipio-Pulkki said.

According to Voipio-Pulk, the lifting of restrictions may return as early as next week.

THL’s Mika Salminen said that in Finland, restrictions have been consistently lifted and re-introduced when there has been a need for them.

“When you think about the basis on which restrictions are lifted, you have to start from what the situation is,” he said.

He recalled that one should not be too careful about restrictions, but one should also understand the realities. “When there is a reasonable amount of disease, one has to be careful,” he said.

He also reminded that if the situation deteriorates locally, new restrictions will have to be reintroduced.

STMA’s Director of Strategy Liisa-Maria Voipio-Pulkki at a press conference on the coronavirus situation at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Department of Health and Welfare in Helsinki on 20 May 2021.

Salminen estimates that increasing vaccine coverage and the summer will improve the situation in Finland as well. However, he does not want to make predictions about the summer situation.

“There is a risk of setbacks and that infections are starting to increase. However, I am optimistic,” he said.

Voipio-Pulkki, on the other hand, estimates that the summer would not be as calm as last summer.

“Vaccine coverage is changing the dynamics of the epidemic. We also need to look closely at the situation in the summer and draw conclusions from it. We are not going to have as peaceful a summer as a year ago because there is still so much virus in the population,” he said.