Coronavirus | THL and STM report on the corona situation, live broadcast underway

STM and THL will report on the coronavirus situation on Thursday at 1 p.m. HS will show the event live.

Social and health Ministry (STM) and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a situation review on the coronavirus situation on Thursday, October 27 at 1 p.m.

HS will show the event live.

In hospital treatment the number of coronavirus patients has been increasing in recent weeks.

This week, Lapland’s hospital district announced that it recommends the fourth corona vaccine for social and health care personnel. The recommendation deviates from THL’s line.

THL currently recommends four doses for basic healthy people aged 60–64.

THL recommends a booster dose for the fall and winter for those over 65 years old, 18 years old and members of medical risk groups, and severely immunocompromised people over 12 years old. The difference between the booster dose recommendation and the fourth dose, for example, is that it does not matter for the target groups of the booster dose, how many vaccines have been received in the past or how many times they have possibly contracted the corona virus.