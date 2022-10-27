Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus | THL and STM report on the corona situation, live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

STM and THL will report on the coronavirus situation on Thursday at 1 p.m. HS will show the event live.

Social and health Ministry (STM) and the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) will hold a situation review on the coronavirus situation on Thursday, October 27 at 1 p.m.

HS will show the event live.

In hospital treatment the number of coronavirus patients has been increasing in recent weeks.

This week, Lapland’s hospital district announced that it recommends the fourth corona vaccine for social and health care personnel. The recommendation deviates from THL’s line.

THL currently recommends four doses for basic healthy people aged 60–64.

THL recommends a booster dose for the fall and winter for those over 65 years old, 18 years old and members of medical risk groups, and severely immunocompromised people over 12 years old. The difference between the booster dose recommendation and the fourth dose, for example, is that it does not matter for the target groups of the booster dose, how many vaccines have been received in the past or how many times they have possibly contracted the corona virus.

See also  Cross country skiing The year 2021 for Therese Johaug, who focuses on the Olympics, culminated in an engagement

#Coronavirus #THL #STM #report #corona #situation #live #broadcast #underway

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Lawyer of commercial director Sobchak about appealing the decision to arrest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.