Coronavirus This week will see if current interest rate restrictions need to be tightened – such restrictions are now in place

In some areas, there are even strict assembly restrictions, which can be waived with a corona passport.

This week is crucial as to whether interest rate restrictions need to be tightened through the so-called emergency brake mechanism.

This is the view of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. Director of Strategy of the Ministry According to Pasi Pohjola all the criteria for the emergency brake are met, but the effectiveness of the current restrictions must first be monitored during this week.

In early December, the ministry called on areas with the worst disease situation to tighten restrictions. In recent weeks, areas have seized action and the use of the corona passport has increased.

The HS brought together the restrictions imposed by the regional administrations across the country, at least.

Read more: Should a national emergency brake be introduced to combat coronavirus? STM’s strategy manager considers the beginning of the week to be crucial

The main rule is that the restrictions set out below may be waived by means of a corona passport.

In addition, many regions and municipalities have various recommendations for, for example, teleworking, the use of a face mask, and private events.

Epidemic spreads are in force restaurant restrictions, which include restrictions on customer seats and the end of the service as early as 5 pm. You can deviate from these with a corona passport.

Regional government agencies have also been able to order, for example, compulsory health examinations for those coming from abroad.

Southern Finland

Uusimaa:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes. The premises must be able to prevent close contact between customers and participants and the resulting risks of corona infection. This applies, for example, to gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports facilities, as well as to indoor spaces for more than 10 people and outdoor spaces for more than 50 people.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Kymenlaakso:

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 50 people are prohibited.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until January 12, 2022.

Kanta-Häme:

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 50 people are prohibited.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Päijät-Häme:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until December 26.

South Karelia:

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 50 people are prohibited.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Until 31 December.

South-western Finland

Southwest Finland and Satakunta:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Western and Inner Finland

Pirkanmaa and the municipality of Punkalaitumen:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Restriction on the use of customer and public spaces until 31 December, restriction on meetings until 5 January 2022.

Southern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia (excluding Reisjärvi) and Central Finland:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 50 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until January 5, 2022.

Vaasa Hospital District:

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 100 people indoors are prohibited if they meet the conditions of the other: the event has auditoriums where no seating is provided for all participants or a joint singing event.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until December 19.

East Finland

Southern Savonia and Northern Savonia

Gathering restriction? Public events for more than 100 people indoors are prohibited if they meet the conditions of the other: the event has auditoriums where no seating is provided for all participants or a joint singing event.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Until December 27th.

Northern Finland

Northern Ostrobothnia:

Gathering restriction? Public events and general meetings of more than 20 people are prohibited indoors.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Until 31 December.

Lapland

In Lapland, the regional government agency has not set any restrictions, but some municipalities are.

West North:

Gathering restriction? The regional pandemic group recommends that municipalities tighten the congestion limit to 20 people. This would apply to high and moderate indoor events, public meetings and public events from the age of 16.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? No.

In effect? Pandemic group recommendation until 16 January 2022.

Rovaniemi:

Gathering restriction? Public events of more than 20 people and general meetings are prohibited.

Are customer and audience spaces restricted? Yes, the restriction is the same as in Uusimaa.

In effect? Until December 30.