One of the most recommended ways to prevent coronavirus infections, methodical hygiene, it is the basis of an elaborate routine that has been going on for years every time a high-speed train arrives at Tokyo Central Station in Japan. His model has even done school at Harvard.

This practice. That takes years, it could not be better news when throughout the world it is known that the means of transport are one of the greatest sources of contagion of the coronavirus.

The international press baptized him “The miracle of the 7 minutes”, for the time stipulated for two teams of 44 people to leave each of the 17 wagons of the 120 untouched Shinkansen (bullet trains) that arrive daily in the Japanese capital.

The Shinkansen, inaugurated for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, today reaches top speeds of 320 kilometers per hour and it is synonymous with punctuality.

The bullet train in Japan, in Tokyo. Photo: AP

Three minutes to go down

Upon reaching their destination, the passengers have 3 minutes to vacate wagons, and since leaving trash on the seats is not an option, most come down with food wrappers, used napkins, crumpled newspapers, and empty drink containers.

Members of the cleaning team receive the waste, store it in a container and get on board. The stopwatch reads 6:59 and begins its countdown. With a vertigo rhythm controlled, staff clean every seat, bedside table, armrests and window. They open the curtains and, since the seats are swivel, they orient them in the direction the train will depart.

Then they sweep the floor, change the covers that cover the headboards of the seats and clean the bathrooms. If a seat is especially dirty they put a notice of “Do not use.” And forgotten objects are saved by recording the number of the seat where it was found.

Two minutes to board

When the staff comes down, the stopwatch reads 00:00. The new passengers, who have 2 minutes to board, they experience the feeling of brand new wagon that day. The doors are closed, the train begins its march and the cleaning employees dismiss it with a posture that in other times was reserved for greeting a monarch: torso bent forward, hands at the sides and gaze towards the ground.

In a country where schools train their students to train cleaning equipment classrooms, hallways and bathrooms, the 7-minute miracle only made headlines when Harvard Business School (HBS) assigned it as a case study required.

More than the paradigm of its effectiveness, Harvard students analyze the leadership model of Teruo Yabe, the executive who in 2005 was called to reform a cleaning company that suffered from organizational problems, passenger complaints and the low self-esteem of its employees .

Shinkansen train, and a high speed cleanup strategy. Photo: German Garcia Adrasti

Yabe replaced the harsh manuals with suggestions from the employees themselves and devised a vigorous cleaning choreography which he called the “7 Minute Shinkansen Theater.”

He adopted novel wardrobe ideas, such as Hawaiian shirts in the summer, and established a promotion system that ended in raise morale of the team.

Admired for his ability to reform a company in difficulty, Yabe also anticipated showing how to systematize hygiene.

With RFI information

ap