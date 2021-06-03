Coronavirus This is known from the epidemic caused by the Indian variant in Kanta-Häme: 17 people over the age of 60 died, the chain left for a trip abroad, many of the patients had been vaccinated

Nearly half of the infected nursing staff had been vaccinated twice. “The situation is now calming down,” says Chief Medical Officer Sally Leskinen.

Kanta-Häme One hundred infections have been reported so far in the rapidly spreading hospital epidemic at the Central Hospital in Hämeenlinna.

To date, 17 people have died from being infected.

The chain of infection started in early May from a hospitalized patient whose infection was related to travel.

“His close contact had traveled outside Europe,” Kanta-Häme, Chief Medical Officer Sally Leskinen says.

Subsequently, on May 12, it was discovered that the hospital had covid infections in two separate wards.

“From the first patient, the virus has spread through asymptomatic staff,” Leskinen said.

At this stage, extensive coronavirus screening of patients and staff was started at Kanta-Häme Hospital.

Kanta-Häme a total of 57 patients and 42 employees have contracted the infection chain. Of the patients, 41 had been vaccinated once and two had received a full series of two vaccinations.

Three-quarters of deaths are estimated to have directly affected death from covid-19 disease. A quarter had a serious illness that the coronavirus infection did not cause immediate death.

One of the dead had received two vaccines, 11 had one vaccine and five were completely unvaccinated. The ages of the deceased varied between 60 years and a hundred years, on average they were about 80 years old.

About the nursing staff 42 became infected with the corona. Of these, 17 had received the full vaccine series, i.e. two vaccinations. Two of the nursing staff had received the first dose and one of them had already had covid-19 disease once.

In addition, 23 of the affected workers were completely unvaccinated, who were not permanent staff or were not directly involved in patient work.

“For example, out of ten students in training at the time of the epidemic, seven became infected with covid. According to THL’s guidelines, students have not been able to be included as part of the critical sote staff, ”says Sally Leskinen.

Their symptoms ranged from mild congestion to cough, fever, and fatigue.

The majority of the nursing staff had been vaccinated with Pfizer and Biontech.

Based on a British study, it is known that the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine provides only 33% protection against infections in those who received a single dose of the vaccine. Twice vaccinated, it provides 88% protection, according to the study.

In the departments employed 46 permanent employees, 43 of whom had received a full series of vaccinations. Medical staff were quarantined and measured with CT values ​​that indicate whether they are transmitting the virus forward.

“We clearly saw that those who received the two vaccines, who were in the non-risk group, did not develop severe disease. Vaccinations saved a lot, ”said Sally Leskinen.

According to him, it turned out that there may also be “viral linkages” among those vaccinated. This means that some people infect the coronavirus much more effectively than others.

“Last for a couple of weeks, the situation in follow-up care facilities has been critical. We continue to calculate on a daily basis how many beds and caregivers are adequate. However, the situation is turning for the better and the epidemic is calming down, ”said Chief Medical Officer Sally Leskinen at the press conference.

HS visited Hämeenlinna, which was suffering from a hospital epidemic last week.

Read more: “Of course it takes care of health, work and everything in culture” – HS visited Hämeenlinna, whose Indian transformation pushed the epidemic into focus

In Kanta-Häme, 59.4 per cent of people over the age of 16 have received one vaccine dose and 15.9 per cent have received two vaccinations.