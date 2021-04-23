Coronavirus This is how the restrictions are lifted: Access to the private gym will take place on Thursday and Korkeasaari after Labor Day, the opening of the swimming pools in Helsinki will have to wait

Avi’s decision to close the sports and recreation facilities will expire after April 28th.

Swimming pools, gyms and other sports and recreation facilities have been closed in Uusimaa by the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) decision from the beginning of April.

On Sunday, March 28, Parliament passed the Communicable Diseases Act change, which made it possible to close farms of all sizes due to the corona epidemic. However, many exercise facilities have already been closed longer.

The most recent decision is valid until 28 April. After that, there are currently no grounds for continuing the closure in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area, says Avin’s chief inspector Oona Mölsä.

“Based on the current situation, the decision will no longer be continued. It seems that all the conditions laid down by law for continuing the closure would no longer be met after the 28th day, ”says Mölsä.

Private gyms such as gyms can therefore open their doors on April 29th.

In the metropolitan area has previously opened sports grounds for children and young people. Guided outdoor sports activities for 20-year-olds and younger were opened by the Corona Coordination Group decision on Monday.

“The current situation is that indoor sports venues can be used for hobby activities by those born in 2008 and younger, and outdoor sports venues for those born in 2001 and younger,” says Helsinki’s Director of Culture and Leisure. Tommi Laitio.

On the third day of May, indoor activities will also begin for those who turn 20 and under this year.

Decision however, the opening of sports venues to the general public has not been done, says Laitio. Once the restriction imposed by Avi has been lifted, some of Helsinki’s swimming pools will be opened to holders of a special swimming pool card, ie those who have medical grounds for the special benefits of water sports.

No decisions have yet been made to open the inland swimming pools, and municipal gyms will also remain closed for the time being.

“Cases are decreasing, but the danger is not over,” Laitio points out.

The opening will be discussed by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group, which will meet next week.

“We will open on the 29th right away,” says Fysioline Fress, CEO Hannu Välikoski.

Fress’s 24-hour gyms open their doors 24 hours a day, as their name implies. Fitness centers still follow health safety guidelines on safety intervals, mask use, and hygiene.

For example, the Forever Fitness Club in Töölö and the Forever lite gyms in Espoo also announced on Facebook that they intend to open their gyms on April 29. Also, Fitness 24/7 announces on its website that it will open its doors in Uusimaa probably towards the end of next week.

Also other recreational activities begin to open at the turn of the month.

The gates of Korkeasaari will open on May 3, although most of the zoo’s interior will remain closed.

“At the zoo, it is possible to move outside in your own groups, keep adequate safety distances and take care of good hygiene. Korkeasaari’s animal houses will remain closed for the time being to avoid contact, ”the city informs.

However, visitors to Korkeasaari must make a prior notice before visiting in order to stagger the arrival of visitors and limit the number of visitors.

Water buses also start daily traffic to Korkeasaari.

Infectious Diseases Act The use of Article 58g, which allows for closure measures, is subject to three special conditions in the Act. The first of these, the incidence rate condition, still needs in the Hus region. The incidence rate in the area on Thursday was 130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for a two-week period, while section of the Communicable Diseases Act requires an incidence rate of 50 / 100,000.

Another prerequisite for a closure decision is difficult-to-trace chains of infection that pose a threat to infections.

The third condition is the risk of congestion in health care and necessity. According to Avin Mölsä, this condition is no longer met on the basis of current information.

“Based on current information, the third condition would no longer be acutely on hand after April 28 in the Hus area, or a decision would not otherwise be necessary,” Mölsä says.

If the epidemic situation clearly worsens, restrictions may need to be tightened again. However, according to Mölsä, making a new decision before April 29 could be difficult.

“We hope that once this has been assessed and communicated to the operators, it will be possible to proceed without the need for a new decision to be taken immediately.”