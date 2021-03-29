Coronavirus This is how the coronavirus is spreading in Helsinki now: the map shows the cases by region

The incidence rate is high in the Kontula, Etelä-Vuosaari and Puotila areas, for example.

Found coronavirus infections are found throughout Helsinki. However, the highest number of new infections in relation to the population has been detected in the Kontula, Etelä-Vuosaari and Puotila areas. The figures are for the period from 10 to 24. March.

The incidence rate in Puotila during that period was 1,067, in the Kontula – Vesala area 899 and in Etelä-Vuosaari 940.

Incidence refers to the number of infections per 14,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

The number of infections in relation to the population was also high, for example in Sörnäinen, where the incidence rate was 873.

The lowest number of new infections in relation to the population was in Vattuniemi and Kulosaari, among others, where the incidence rate was less than 100.

The map shows the prevalence of detected coronavirus cases in the city. The City of Helsinki published the infection readings on March 24.

Incidence rates Helsinki’s infection concentrations are high compared to other Finnish cities. For example, the incidence rate in Tampere was 164.4 on Monday and 422.8 in Turku.

A group of experts from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) has recommended a regional emphasis on coronavirus vaccinations. The recommendation was issued in mid-March, as monitoring of the epidemic situation has shown that regional disparities persist and even increase over time.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is making further preparations on the basis of the recommendation.

The Ministry is examining whether the regulation on coronary vaccinations and the Government’s decision-in-principle need to be updated. In addition, the ministry estimates that if the regional weightings came into force, whether the current risk groups could be vaccinated while adhering to the agreed schedule of about 12 weeks for the second vaccination.

STM has stated that it is “taking special care” in its preparation of the impact of changes in the vaccination schedule on equal treatment of citizens.