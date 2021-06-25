Coronavirus This is how the coronary vaccine from Pfizer and Biontech is born: Before your shoulder, it has required fermentation vessels, growth media, power freezers and world tours.

Before the coronary vaccine is given, it goes through a complex process and travels around the world. This story tells you in detail what kind of scientific miracle is injected into your shoulder.

We lived In the mid-1990s, and with a Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikólla was a problem.

Karikó was convinced that a human cell could be turned into a protein factory. He believed that it would be possible to get a cell to produce any protein by sending it an mrna-shaped instruction – the letter m is an abbreviation of the word messenger, sent.