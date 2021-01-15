Coronavirus This is how people are vaccinated in Finland and around the world: HS’s updated graphics now show the number of people vaccinated

In relation to the population, the highest number of people vaccinated seems to be in Eastern and Central Finland, but the data from the vaccination register are still incomplete in many places.

HS’s new, the updated graphics now show the development of the vaccination situation in different parts of Finland and the world.

According to the vaccination register of the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), in relation to the population, most people have been vaccinated in the special area of ​​responsibility of Kuopio University Hospital. There, 1.4 percent of the population has already received the first coronavirus vaccine.

According to the register, 0.6 per cent of the population has received the vaccine in the special area of ​​responsibility of Helsinki University Central Hospital.

There are still gaps in the information in the register.

HS graphics The information comes from the THL vaccination register, which is intended to record all coronavirus vaccines administered in Finland.

Even now, the information in the register is lagging behind the actual situation. According to THL, this is due to shortcomings in the communication of patient information systems. By Friday, 43,143 vaccines had been entered in the vaccination register, after the THL estimated that about 50,000 doses had already been given on Wednesday.

According to THL, vaccinations have started in very different parts of Finland.

Vaccines currently arrive in Finland in about 50,000 doses a week. However, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on Friday that its vaccine deliveries will be temporarily delayed in Europe, which will reduce the number of doses received by Finland to 37,000 at least next week.

Globally, the current vaccination situation looks like this:

Proportionate to the population, Israel has so far given the most vaccinations. There, more than a fifth of the population has already been vaccinated. In the United States, for example, three percent of the population has received the vaccine.

The figures for HS’s foreign graphics are based on data collected by Our World in Data. Our World in Data is a statistical service at the University of Oxford in the UK that collects vaccination data from authorities in various countries, among others.