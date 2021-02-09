Coronavirus “This has caused us problems” – The aftermath of the coronary vaccine has taken health care staff on sick leave in Helsinki

Fever and fatigue caused by vaccination have caused difficult situations in the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa.

Coronary vaccination aftermath has caused absences in health care. The most common consequences of coronary vaccination have been pain at the injection site, fatigue and heat, or even fever, says the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). Asko Järvinen.

“It’s a pretty good thing. It means that the body’s defense system responds to vaccination. ”

According to Järvinen, Pfizer’s coronary vaccine used by Hus has caused more severe symptoms than the usual seasonal flu vaccine. This has caused problems, as more staff have been absent from work due to vaccination symptoms.

“This has caused us problems. Vaccinations have therefore had to be staggered. “

According to Järvinen, absences exacerbate an already difficult situation.

“We already had a shortage of nurses before the pandemic. On top of this structural shortage of nurses, we have new functions with the corona. ”

Bridge currently, more than 90 percent of coronary staff have already received their first dose of vaccination. According to Järvinen, within two weeks it will already provide quite good protection against the disease. A second dose of the vaccine is given to strengthen the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Pfizer The vaccine has also caused fever in employees of the City of Helsinki, says the director of health and substance abuse services Leena Turpeinen. Nurses and doctors at the Laakso and Malmi corona health stations have had sick leave due to the symptoms caused by the vaccine.

“This is a clear phenomenon,” Turpeinen says.

According to Turpeinen, it was possible to prepare for the situation in advance, and the absences have not crisised the operation of corona health stations. According to Turpeinen, the symptoms caused by the vaccine also do not appear to be alarmingly severe.

“There have been situations where a couple of doctors and a couple of nurses have been gone. This has not become a problem, the operation has been running normally. ”

According to Turpeinen, the symptoms have mostly come from the booster vaccine. The city has staggered the vaccination of its employees so that the operations of the units would not be jeopardized by high absenteeism. Absences have typically lasted one or two days.

Turpeisen according to Laakso and Malmi, there are currently about a hundred patients a day. Some growth has been seen in recent days.

“Now there have been a lot of patients again, the first week has been tight.”

According to Turpeinen, 197 patients visited Malmi and 120 patients in Laaks on Monday. Mondays are always the busiest days at corona health stations, Turpeinen says.

Currently, so-called critical personnel in social and health care are being vaccinated. This means those workers who are very difficult to replace.

In addition to corona health stations, city employees have been vaccinated, for example, in nursing homes and home care.