Coronavirus Thirteen Finnish radio channels will be silenced for a moment on Friday: The live music industry demands action from decision-makers “before it is too late”

The live music industry appeals to decision-makers with the Year of Silence campaign: Finnish live music has been fighting for survival for a year now, and it will not last for another year.

11.3. 10:45 | Updated 8:25

Living LiveFin, a network of Finnish music events that monitors the interests of music and organizes a quiet moment on behalf of Finnish live music on Friday 12 March.

The nationwide moment of silence will take place from 14.05 to 14.06.

At that moment, exactly one year will have passed since the Finnish government recommended at a press conference to ban the events of more than 500 people.

To be quiet the moment is open to anyone.

It is currently known that 13 Finnish radio channels, among others, are participating in the moment. They are Radio Helsinki, Radio Nostalgia, Radio Nova, Radio Pooki, Radio 957, SuomiRock, SuomiRäp, Aito Iskelmä, HitMix, Iskelmä, Me Naiset Radio, Radio Suomipop and Radio Rock.

The Moment of Silence is part of the broader Year of Silence campaign. With it, LiveFin wants to remind you that Finnish live music has been fighting for survival for a year now, and it will not last for another year.

At the same time, decision-makers are required to take action “before it is too late”.

“For the past year, the organization of music events has been alternately banned, alternately strictly regulated. The latest industry-imposed closure has continued since November. The live music industry has adapted its efforts and sought new, health-safe ways to organize music events. With these measures, the risk of infection has been effectively combated. Still, the possibilities for organizing events have only been tightened, and responsible operations have not opened up any prospects for the future, ”Executive Director of LiveFin ry Jenna Lahtinen says in a press release.

“Decisions have not yet been made on sufficient subsidies and tools to enable the industry to survive and have a vision for the future. Without prompt action and adequate support measures, the organization of live music events will become significantly more difficult, as the infrastructure in the field will crumble and know-how will disappear, ”says LiveFin’s board member and Ruisrock’s corresponding producer. Piia Lääveri.

LiveFin ry’s it is estimated that the live music private sector lost € 360 million last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, or 80 percent of the industry’s full-year revenue. The private sector missed more than 15,000 events, 30,000 music performances and 7.4 million concert visits.

The sector has been supported by the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, but according to the association, the support received by the private sector has not been sufficient. They are also not targeted widely enough.

“We want a public debate on the exit plan for the industry. We also want adequate financial support for the entire live music ecosystem: event organizers, musicians and the subcontracting chain. We also need an event guarantee support model that genuinely serves as a risk management tool in times of uncertainty, ”Jenna Lahtinen says in a press release.

Aito Iskelmä, HitMix, Me Naiset Radio, Radio Rock and Radio Suomipop belong to the same Sanoma Group as Helsingin Sanomat.