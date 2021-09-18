Coronavirus Third vaccinations are already being given in the West, but Africa, which suffers from a vaccine shortage, is threatening to become a breeding ground for virus variants – the graphics show a mismatch

According to the WHO, due to the low vaccination coverage, virus variants circulating vaccine protection may emerge from Africa.

World according to the WHO, vaccine shortages in developing countries are even taking the pandemic back to its starting point. At the same time as the population is being vaccinated for the third time in the West, only a couple of percent of all citizens in the poorest countries have received even the first dose of vaccine.

“Shocking inequalities and severe delays in vaccine deliveries threaten to turn part of Africa into a breeding ground for virus variants that circumvent vaccine protection,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in an interview with the news agency AFP.

Washington Post by President of the United States Joe Biden intends to ask world leaders to set a target of 70% vaccination coverage in the pandemic fight by September next year. The goal is challenging precisely because of the low vaccination coverage in developing countries.

According to a recent WHO estimate, only 17% of the population of the African continent will be vaccinated by the end of the year. The goal has been 40% vaccination coverage. To date, vaccination coverage on the continent is only about four percent.

More than eight million coronavirus infections and more than 200,000 coronavirus-related deaths have already been reported in Africa.

At the same time at a time when Africa is lagging behind, Western countries are starting to administer third coronavirus vaccines. Vaccinations will be started, although the WHO has asked to postpone the distribution of third doses until next year.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has blamed the action harshly.

“I will not remain silent when pharmaceutical companies and states that dominate international drug distribution think that the world’s poor should be happy with the residue,” Ghebreyesus said in the beginning of September.

In the United States, a panel of experts has recommended third doses of vaccine for people over 65 years of age.

In Finland, the administration of third doses to the immunocompromised has already begun. Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) announced on Saturday at Yle’s Ykkösaamu that Finland has reserved the third dose of the vaccine for all people over 12 years of age.

“My job is to take care of the Finnish people, and I cannot suggest that we skip the third vaccine if the experts recommend it. Citizens of other countries cannot be put ahead of Finns, ”Kiuru emphasized.

Major the reason for the failure of the vaccination target in Africa is the declining vaccine deliveries from Covax vaccine co-operation in the West. The purpose of international vaccine cooperation is to promote equal access to coronary vaccines worldwide. Africa is receiving nearly half a billion fewer vaccines by the end of the year due to delays in vaccine deliveries.

“As long as rich countries keep Covax out of the market, Africa will not reach its vaccination targets,” Moeti of the WHO said.

Through the Covax partnership, more than 121 million vaccines have been distributed in 136 countries, many of which are low-income countries. Covax has aimed to distribute a total of two billion vaccines by the end of the year. Covax lowered its delivery forecast a week ago. The reasons given included export bans.

In September, Finland announced that it would donate 3.6 million doses of unused vaccine.

Dennis Malattji received the vaccine on August 27 in East Rand, South Africa.

International relations researcher Milla Vahan developed countries have put the interests not only of their citizens but also of the pharmaceutical companies before the lives of developing countries.

“However, I believe that the slowdown in the EU’s reputation over the slow delivery of vaccines has been the slow warming to remove patents on coronary vaccines. Developing countries have long been demanding the release of patents to enable more extensive and globally equitable vaccine production and better preparedness for future pandemics, ”Vaha said in an interview.