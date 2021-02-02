Doctors, scientists and laboratories of the South Greater Buenos Aires will have a preponderant role in the development of the vaccine against coronavirus from the German pharmaceutical laboratory CureVac in Argentina. Among the health centers where the study will be carried out are the Evita Puebl Hospitalor from Berazategui, and the Institute of Clinical Research Quilmes, while the investigation will be in charge of Dr. Juan Marini, former Director of the Hospital de Alta Complejidad El Cruce, of Florencio Varela.

To carry out the development of the vaccine, both the German government and the European Economic Community contribute to its promotion and financing. And in coordination with the Secretary of Health of the Nation and the Government of the province of Buenos Aires, the agreement was finalized for the test of phase 3 of the drug, which will also be tested in the province of Santa Fe. five the confirmed health centers where the trials will be carried out: the Hospital Evita Pueblo de Berazategui, the Instituto de Investigaciones Clínicas Quilmes, the Hospital Professor Dr. Ramón Carrillo de Ciudadela, the Hospital Vicente López y Planes de General Rodríguez, and the Sanatorio Parque de Rosario.

They summon thousands of residents of the southern suburbs to test the new German vaccine.

Of all these, the Berazategui hospital will function as head of the test stage in Argentina, that is to say that it will centralize studies and results, anticipated from the mayor.

In the biopharmaceutical company CureVac they expect to register some 5 thousand volunteers to participate in the study, which demonstrates the efficacy of the vaccine in the prevention of Covid-19. Of these five thousand, about 1,300 will do it in the Evita Pueblo, as reported by the Berazateguense mayor Juan José Mussi.

Other countries will also participate in the trial, including Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

Dr. Marini, leader of the research in Argentina, highlights the importance of this study, now that other Covid-19 vaccines are close to regulatory approval: “No there is enough production capacity to provide the world population with a vaccine in the short term and thus stop the pandemic. It is helpful for you to participate in this study healthy Argentines 18 years or older. Everyone’s help is crucial, “he says.

The tests of the new coronavirus vaccine have to be approved by Anmat and will last about 13 months.

The trial will last, for each person who signs up, approximately 13 and a half months, as detailed from CureVac. “However,” they clarify, “participants will be followed for more than two years to determine long-term safety, in addition to efficacy.”

At the moment, as indicated by the company, the provisional results of Phase 1 showed that CVnCoV (the technical name of the vaccine) was generally well tolerated in all doses tested and induced “strong antibody responses binding and neutralization. “In addition, they indicate that” the quality of the immune response was found to be comparable to that of recovered COVID-19 patients. “

The platform is similar which Pfizer and Moderna have used, in United States. But they handle different technologies than the Sputnik V. In this case, a virus is not injected, as with the Russian laboratory Gamaleya vaccine, but rather the messenger RNA is responsible for “injecting instructions”, that is, “for telling the body to process them in the cytoplasm and carry out proteins with that information “, explains Marini, who assures that this way antibodies and immunity are generated.

In the German company they hope to have the vaccine approved in 2022 and produce between 600 and 1 billion doses during the first year.

As of phase 2, the development of the vaccine is carried out jointly between CureVac and the pharmaceutical giant Bayer, thanks to a “collaboration agreement” signed at the beginning of this year, for which Bayer Argentina will participate in the tests with volunteers.