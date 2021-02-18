Faced with the imminent return to presence in classrooms in the province of Buenos Aires, the opposition proposed the creation of the Educational Observatory to mainly supervise the functioning of the educational system at all levels and qthat the protocols are followed prevention, hygiene and distancing from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is a bill presented by the senator of Together for Change Juan Pablo Allan accompanied by his counterpart, Walter Lanaro. The initiative also has the function receive complaints from teachers, mothers or fathers and directors regarding non-compliance with the protocols established; and work with the Government of Buenos Aires in the proposal and elaboration of protocols when necessary.

“For a long time it was said that return was impossible. However, as the world has shown, the face-to-face functioning of educational systems is possible, even in complex epidemiological situations ”, Allan explained in his presentation.

They also propose to work with the Executive Power in the proposal and elaboration of protocols where necessary, request reports from the organizations it deems pertinent and summon officials of the Executive Power to report on any issue, detailed in the project presented.

“The role of the observatory is of great importance since it must observe that the various hygiene and prevention measures have the desired effects, as well as the protocols that will be implemented in the different educational units ”, said Allan.

They also stated that in order for face-to-face classes to return, “it is important to constantly monitor the new normality that will be experienced in the Province in a short time when the educational establishments reopen.”

The Observatory will be made up of legislators, representatives of the General Directorate of Culture and Education of the Province, and a member of each teaching union with legal status in the Province and will meet once a week to review compliance with the protocols.

The Legislature of the Province of Buenos Aires will host the meetings, although it may become an educational center in the Province when circumstances so warrant. If the epidemiological situation does not allow it, the meetings may be held virtually.

