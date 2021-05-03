The European Commission proposed to the member countries of the bloc that allow entry of people from third countries who have been fully immunized with vaccines against the coronavirus recognized by the European Union (EU).

“The Commission proposes allowing entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only to people from countries with a good epidemiological situation, but also to people who have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine authorized by the EU, “the institution said in a statement.

According to the proposal sent to the countries of the bloc, travelers who would be allowed to enter the EU on a non-essential trip must have received their vaccines 14 days before arrival.

Terminal 2E at Charles-de-Gaulle Airport, France. Photo REUTERS / Christian Hartmann

Recognized vaccines

The EU for now formally recognizes four vaccines against covid-19, those developed by BioNTech / Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

However the European Medicines Agency (EMA) could add other vaccines to that listing.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had opined last week that the American tourists already immunized, they should be able to enter the EU in the coming months.

The EU is preparing the establishment of a health certificate European in scope, which it intends to operationalize by the end of June.

Lunch with a view of the Colosseum in Rome. Photo Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Restricted borders

The European Union closed its external borders in March 2020 to “non-essential” trips and established as of June a Restricted List, periodically reviewed, from third countries whose residents can enter the bloc’s territory.

Since the end of January, Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand have been on that list, and although it includes China, this case is subject to reciprocity.

The Commission now proposes to expand this list, making the criterion of the incidence rate more flexible in 14 days, which would rise from 25 to 100 per 100,000 inhabitants, a level well below the current EU average of more than 420 people for each 100,000.

However, the proposal contemplates a mechanism to quickly suspend arrivals in case the epidemiological situation of a country deteriorates, in particular due to a variant.

AFP