The UK variant of the coronavirus you are already in the country: it was detected in an Argentine citizen residing abroad, who came to Ezeiza at the end of the year from Germany no symptoms but tested positive for Covid.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Science and Technology, Roberto Salvarezza. According to the official report, the variant was detected in an Argentine citizen residing in Great Britain, but what had I done business trips to Austria and Germany in the last moment.

Indeed, his arrival in the country occurred on a flight who arrived in Ezeiza from the German city of Frankfurt at the end of December. Days before, and due to the appearance of this variant, the Government had suspended the arrival of flights from the UK. The measure was later extended to those from Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia. The restriction, however, it did not reach the regular services provided from other European countries.

The Interagency Consortium for SARS-COV-2 Genome Sequencing and Genomic Studies, created by @science_ar, detected in a traveler from abroad the variant of SARS-CoV-2 from the United Kingdom. The health authorities have already been informed. pic.twitter.com/EiTGe0IwP2 – Roberto Salvarezza (@RCSalvarezza) January 16, 2021

According to the official report, the Argentine passenger arrived in Ezeiza without symptoms of Covid. But he tested positive in the saliva test performed at the airport, a diagnosis that then it was ratified with a PCR test. Nowadays meets quarantine at an address in the city of Buenos Aires.

In the last weeks new variants of the coronavirus were confirmed in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The latter, called Rio de Janeiro, is also present in Argentina.

The UK variant of the coronavirus is presumed it is much more contagious although it has not been proven – until now – that it is more lethal. The strain is it has already been detected in 54 countries, including two from South America: Brazil and Chile.