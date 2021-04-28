The Brazilian P.1 variant of the coronavirus, known as the “Manaus strain”, is 1.7 to 2.4 times more transmissible and would be able to evade the immunity gained from infection with other strains. The information comes from a study published in the journal Science carried out by scientists in the city of Manaus.

The researchers warned that one must be “cautious when extrapolating these results so that they are applicable anywhere else“beyond the Brazilian city of Manaus.

In Brazil, two variants of SARS-Cov-2 have been detected, P.1 from Manaus and P.2 from Rio de Janeiro, although the one that worries the most is the first, emerged at the end of 2020 in the capital of the state of Amazonas.

The team of the University of Copenhagen studied the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic in Manaus, which was so affected by the first wave, “that it was thought to be one of the few places in the world that had achieved herd immunity,” but there was a second wave in November and December of that year.

A study found that the P.1 variants of the coronavirus, known as Manaus, is up to 2.4 times more transmissible. Photo: EFE

The researchers analyzed variant P.1 with an epidemiological model, which indicates that it is “likely” to be more transmissible than the previous variants of coronavirus and that it can bypass immunity acquired by infection with other strains, “according to lead author Samir Bhatt of the University of Copenhagen.

To characterize this variant and its properties, they used various data sets, including 184 gene sequencing samples, and saw that it had acquired 17 mutations, including K417T, E484K and N501Y, in the spike protein, which is what the virus uses to enter cells.

The analysis shows that P.1 emerged in Manaus around November 2020 and went from being undetectable in the genetic samples handled by the team, to representing 87% of positives in just seven weeks.

The researchers then used an epidemiological model to compare two different virus strains to see which one best explained the scenario that unfolded in Manaus in late 2020.

One of them was the ‘normal coronavirus’ and the other was dynamically adjusted by machine learning to better suit real events in Brazil, “explained Bhatt.

Although the group noted that caution must be exercised when trying to extrapolate these results, they did point out that these “underscore the fact that a increased surveillance of infections and of the different strains of the virus in many countries to have the pandemic fully under control. ”

Source: EFE