A new mutation of the british variant Kent’s coronavirus has been discovered and is able to evade the immune system and reinfect. You can avoid some of the vaccines. It has changed shape and the immune system may not recognize it, according to British scientists. It was found in 11 cases out of 200,000.

The news was reported on Tuesday morning by Public Health England, and the British government he becomes restless and alert.

A professor who is part of the panel of scientists advising the British government said that “this is the mutation that currently worries the most.”

The new E484K mutation is the same change that has been seen in the South African and Brazilian variants, which is causing international concern.

“The most worrisome mutation, which we call E484KIt has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country, “said Calum Semple, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, on BBC radio.

The mutation had already been reported in a technical report published by Public Health England. But this had not been widely noted outside of scientific circles.

South African variant increases

Along with the South African variant in Britain, this is the most disturbing news. In these hours 80,000 people will be tested in eight places in Great Britain by the South African variant and they ask the population to remain inside their houses.

Surrey County Council Leader Tim Oliver assures people in Woking that the additional testing is just an exercise to gather additional data on possible community transmission of the South African variant.

80,000 people will be tested in eight locations in Great Britain for the South African variant. Photo: AFP

He said “there is no need to panic.” “If people have had symptoms, hopefully they’ve had a test anyway.”

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threat Advisory Group (NERVTAG) that advises the government, argued that the 11 cases of the South African variant, with no links to travel, can be “multiplied to quite a degree tall”.

While evidence of increased cases in the eight areas identified in Britain will help slow the spread, there will be areas where it has yet to be found. So we are only “seeing the tip of the iceberg of community transmission “.

The variant was not discovered through regular testing, but in about 5% of cases that pass through genomic systems. Hence the fear that among the 95% of cases that do not go through this process, there may be many more examples of the variant.

Just as concerning, Professor Hayward said there are some concerns that “natural immunity (for example, antibodies you may have from a previous COVID infection) may be less effective in preventing the variant” and that some of the vaccines may to be less effective.

“We have a lot at stake in the effectiveness of vaccines. That is why it is appropriate to take this action from the tests,” he said.

More strains

Professor Hayward, director of the UCL Institute of Epidemiology and Health Care, said that in the long term it is 100% probable As more strains emerge in many countries, at different times, and we won’t notice they are spreading.

“I think the real challenge here is, yeah, you can think about completely closing the borders or having quarantine. But what’s the endgame on that? Is it something you’re going to do forever? Because it seems like these strains are going a continue to emerge in the long term. “

He says the government is going to need a sustainable strategy.

Sputnik V lands in the scientific world

Given the lack of vaccines in Europe, Sputnik V, the controversial Russian vaccine, lands for scientific verification.

Vials with the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Photo: AFP

Sputnik V vaccine has an efficiency of 91.6% against symptomatic coronavirus, the results of interim trials suggest.

Serious adverse effects were not considered to be associated with vaccination. Most reported adverse effects they were mild, including flu-like symptoms, injection site pain, and weakness or low energy.

Interim data from the phase three trial of the vaccine, Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V), suggests that a two-dose regimen of the vaccine offers an efficacy of 91.6%.

Preliminary findings, published in The Lancet, are based on the analysis of data from nearly 20,000 participants, three-quarters of whom received the vaccine and one-quarter received a placebo.

Paris correspondent

ap