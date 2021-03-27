Passengers from Brazil, Mexico and Chile who arrive in the country this weekend through the Ezeiza international airport will be subjected to a covid-19 detection test. While from Monday the measure will be extended to all the people who enter the country via that air terminal.

These measures of the national government aim to curb the impact of the second wave of coronavirus andmimic the spread of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus circulating in the region.

According to official sources, passengers from Brazil, Chile and Mexico will be tested this weekend before boarding the plane, upon arrival in the country and on the seventh day after entry. These same measures will apply from Monday to all passengers arriving in Ezeiza.

As of that day, Administrative Decision 268/2021, published this Friday in the Official Gazette, which established the ban on flights from Mexico, Brazil and Chile, countries with high epidemiological risk, will enter into full force.

According to official information, just over a thousand passengers will be those who will enter the weekend from these three countries. Passengers who test positive for covid-19 in tests carried out in the country, must stay isolated in a hotel of the City of Buenos Aires until genomic sequencing tests indicate whether they are infected by some of the new variants of the coronavirus, which are considered high epidemiological risk.

Those who test positive should isolate themselves in a hotel until it is known which variant they were infected with.

In this sense, it was clarified that if it is confirmed that they are people affected by the Manaus or United Kingdom variants, they must complete isolation in hotel.

While those affected by the original variant of the virus will be able to continue with the quarantine at home or on other devices provided by the jurisdictions.

Finally, it was recalled that all passengers must arrive in the country with a negative PCR test carried out up to 72 hours before boarding the plane.

Source: Télam.

