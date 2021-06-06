The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which threatens the lifting of the latest restrictions in the United Kingdom, is transmitted 40% more than the Alpha variant, until then dominant in the United Kingdom. This was said this Sunday by the British Minister of Health, Matt Hancock.

“The best estimate of the growth advantage, as we call it (…) is around 40%“He told the BBC, citing the research of the group of scientists who advise the Government. He added:” It is more difficult to deal with this virus with the new Delta variant. But the crucial thing is that after two doses of a vaccine, we are sure that you have the same protection as you had with the old variant. “

However, despite the increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19 in recent days, which exceeds 5,000 infections registered daily, the number of hospitalizations remains stable.

The official assured that most of the hospitalizations correspond to “patients who have not yet been vaccinated.”

The United Kingdom, the most affected country in Europe with about 128,000 deaths, administered at least a first dose of the vaccine to more than 40 million people. Meanwhile, about 27 million have already received a second dose.

But the arrival of the Delta variant, first identified in April in India and now dominant in the UK, after a long winter lockdown, threatens the lifting of the latest restrictions expected on June 21.

By then, Hancock estimated that about three-fifths of adults will be fully vaccinated compared to 52% today. The UK vaccinates with preparations from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

According to the latest official data, the country registered on Saturday 5,765 infections and 13 other deaths.

With information from AFP and EFE