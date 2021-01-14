From this Friday, the City adds a seventh testing center of coronavirus in La Rural for tourists and residents who return from vacation. He will attend every day, with a shift, and it will be exclusively for people who go by vehicle.

The new center, located in the Pabellón Ocre de La Rural, will open this Friday at 10 in the morning, but in the following days it will work from 8 to 20 from Monday to Sunday, until February 28 inclusive.

The entrance will be by avenida Sarmiento 2704. Inside they were armed seven test islands, where the accreditation of people’s data will be carried out; the taking of samples, either swab or saliva; and the loading of results.

The La Rural testing center is exclusively for people arriving by vehicle.

As in the rest of the centers, you must arrive in turn (one per vehicle) and a signed affidavit to speed up the process. Both procedures are carried out online at buenosaires.gob.ar/vacacionesresponsables.

Until now, 172,377 tests on tourists and residents who returned from their vacations to the city. 2,481 cases were positive, with a cumulative positivity rate of 1.54.

The results, online

The results of the test can be consulted through Boti, the WhatsApp of the City. Between 12 and 24 hours after the control, send “Test Result” to (+54 9 11) 50500147.

If the result is positive, you will be informed by Health personnel through a telephone call to be able to transmit the isolation procedure and necessary care. For those people who have nowhere to isolate themselves, accommodation is available in hotels in the City.

What are the other centers

Building of the former Munich confectionery (Av. De los Italianos 851, Costanera Sur). With shift, Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Callao 628, with shift, from Monday to Sunday from 9 to 19.

Costa Salguero, with shift, every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the peak replacement days of the fortnight, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (from January 15 to 20). Exclusive for vehicle service.

Parking Beach attached to the Faculty of Law: entrance through Avenida Figueroa Alcorta and Julio Víctor González. From Monday to Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with shift. This center is also for vehicles.

Terminal Dellepiane. It is to do the test to those who arrive by bus, at the time of their arrival.

Ezeiza Airport. It began operating on December 15 for national and international tourists and for residents of the City who arrive by plane. Serves 24 hours.

Who should be tested

Testing is mandatory for non-residents who stay at least one day in the City and arrive from more than 150 kilometers. Also, for Buenos Aires residents who return from a trip over 150 kilometers after more than 4 days. Only those over 12 years of age should do it.

The procedure

You must complete an affidavit. It can be done before leaving. The deadline for testing is up to 72 hours after entering the City.

For those who arrive in private vehicles or other means, they must take a turn in the centers. It should be done before making the trip in order to meet the deadlines. It is one turn per cohabiting group.

For those who arrive by plane or bus, the test is done inside the corresponding terminal and without a previous turn.

The tests are free for the passenger. They will be covered by social works and medical insurance or by the City Government. Residents of other countries must pay $ 2,500.

