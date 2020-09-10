Life in a fortnight, such is the lot of those who test positive for Covid-19. Sometimes very young, patients have no other choice but to stay at home, like Clémence Rousseau. On her return from vacation, this young woman realized that she no longer had any taste. The verdict falls: positive for Covid-19. It is therefore, for her, a return to confinement in her studio for 14 days: “You jump back into it except this is real. You contracted the virus so there is no way out.”

In Lille (North), Clovis Olagne, a young student, is also confined after spending a week with friends. To make the time seem shorter to them, they confined themselves to several. “We have some super nice friends who do our shopping”, he smiles. In addition, the journalist Saada Soubane specifies that the fortnight must be respected as soon as symptoms appear, such as fever, cough. It also specifies that this measure is only a recommendation. There are no fines or checks involved. One of the reasons she is so poorly respected?

