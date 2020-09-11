Since the end of July, one in ten employees has continued their activity remotely because of the Covid-19 epidemic, according to the Ministry of Labor. Fewer employees in offices, the bosses therefore decide to give back part of their premises.

The open space, with a view of Place Bellecour in Lyon, is deserted. Sheets are piled up on the desks, there are still computer screens, but there is no more life, no more noise. Since the Covid-19 crisis and the democratization of teleworking, companies have deserted their premises. According to a study by the Real Estate and Land Savings Institute, 40% of office jobs can be done remotely.

“Here, these are the only spaces that I will keep, there is my office, where I am well installed”, shows us Emilie Legoff. This Lyonnaise launched the Troops company three years ago, a software publisher, intended for temporary employment agencies. In a week, it will stop renting more than half of its 350 m² of offices, or 7,000 euros in savings each month. Savings, but fewer links between employees. “I had great tensions, recognizes the business manager. We send signals a lot less by email or sometimes we just can’t seem to set the tone, rather than talking nicely over the coffee break “.

Emilie Legoff, business manager in Lyon, will stop renting more than half of her offices after the health crisis. (VICTOR VASSEUR / RADIO FRANCE)

The company has therefore set up a compulsory seminar of two days per month for 45 employees, anywhere in France. But for Medhi, who has been working for the company since the start of the summer, “A company is made up of humans first and foremost. If you lose this humanity, you also lose quality of work.”

Emilie Legoff assures us: she will pay for workspaces for her employees if working from home is impossible. And then, if necessary, she will not hesitate to go back. “If it turns out, it won’t work, she confides, but that’s okay, we’ll take over offices in eight months. “

I think that there are at least 30% or even more today of tech companies which have switched to total teleworking.Emilie Legoff, business managerto franceinfo

However, management has observed a 15 to 20% increase in productivity since the introduction of teleworking. Five to ten employees will be hired by the end of the year.

Demand for offices in the Paris region is expected to fall by 20 to 40% over one year, as in the Rhône. This trend, on the other hand, is not observed among large groups, as in the district of La Défense, says Grégoire de la Ferté, executive director at CBRE, specialist in business real estate advice. “Large groups have first implemented teleworking policies for a few years now, there are not so many changes, he explains. If tomorrow they were to move, it is undoubtedly on spans and sizes that would be quite similar to what they have today. It’s more a question of the obsolescence of office buildings, and of looking for more efficient, more efficient office buildings. “

Clearly, that questions the meaning again: why be together, why come, meetings are not intended to come back to the company if they can continue on a long-term basis by videoconference.Olivier Cros, Workplace Strategy Director at CRBEto franceinfo

More than 80% of employees who have worked remotely want to continue teleworking, one to 3 days a week, according to a survey by the real estate consulting firm JLL. “There will be an impetus for rationalization, because the why we come to the office will be rethought, explains Flore Pradère, Business Research Director. It will be a place to catalyze meetings and innovation. After the Covid, we will not only come to the office to work alone, it will be to discuss and collaborate. “